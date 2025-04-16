This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

As the Play-In Tournament enters its second night, we have two games on tap. The first tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Chicago, followed by the nightcap in Sacramento. I've got the best options for FanDuel's two-game slate below.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

The projected totals here are similar, and we spread our selections evenly across the four teams. The losers will be bounced out of playoff contention in both contests, but the DAL/SAC game is a more consequential matchup in a Western Conference that is up for grabs.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Wednesday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

SAC Malik Monk (calf) - OUT

Monk has missed three consecutive games, and Keon Ellis ($4,300) has performed well during the absence. The injury has also opened up for an elite we'll mention in a moment.

ELITE PLAYERS

Two big men sit atop the player pool with five-figure salaries. Anthony Davis ($10,800) and Domantas Sabonis ($10,800) have the advantage of dual eligibility, and while they're both well-positioned as they square off against each other, the lack of competition for Sabonis makes him a slightly better call. Davis will share the stage with several supporting big men who are now fully healthy. Davis could be dangerous if they elect to play him at the four, but that switch would also help Sabonis' bottom line.

It looks like the best call at center could involve players further down the list, and the cheaper costs of Bam Adebayo ($8,700) and Nikola Vucevic ($8,200) are the reason why it makes sense. Adebayo also possesses valuable PF eligibility, and I'm more likely to play him over Sabonis and Davis despite the great outlook for the duo at the top.

While Josh Giddey is tempting, Tyler Herro ($8,900) is the first guard I would take off the board, and DeMar DeRozan ($8,100) rounds out the elite range as a worthy candidate.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Zach LaVine, SAC ($7,900) vs. DAL

LaVine is the player I referred to earlier, and I also feel that exploiting Dallas' backcourt will be the key to Sacramento's success. The battle up front will be fierce, but LaVine could strike early as Sabonis and Davis mix it up inside. LaVine has to have the right game flow to post a big number, and I think this matchup fits him well.

P.J. Washington, DAL ($6,500) @ SAC

Washington's favorable salary will make him an easy target to land on as you build a perfect lineup. He's had a few extra days to rest his pesky ankle injury, and he'll make some noise at the wing alongside his fellow big men.

Spencer Dinwiddie, DAL ($6,100) @ SAC

Dinwiddie is a wildcard who could turn the tide in your favor if he's on your roster. His salary placement will probably earn him a high rostership, but he has the ability to post a pace-setting number that you'll need to match the rest of the field. Small slates always have that chalk player that's universally necessary, and Dinwiddie could be the guy.

Davion Mitchell, MIA ($5,800) @ CHI

Mitchell poured in 46.6 FDFPs against the Bulls earlier this month, and although Alec Burks may keep him out of the first unit, Mitchell should come off the bench in short order and allow Tyler Herro to play more off the ball. Mitchell only has PG eligibility and is an inadvisable stack with Herro. Use him if you choose to fade Miami's top backcourt player.

Kevin Huerter, CHI ($5,000) vs. MIA

Taking Huerter requires a stomach for volatility, but he represents a great method for canceling out a $9k option. There's always a chance for Huerter to take off, and Miami is the weaker team at the wing. Matas Buzelis ($5,700) will hold lower rostership, but I think he has an equal chance for success against the Heat.

Also consider: Andrew Wiggins, MIA ($6,600) @ CHI

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.