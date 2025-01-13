Spencer Dinwiddie News: Hands out 10 assists Sunday

Dinwiddie posted 16 points (4-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Sunday's 112-101 loss to Denver.

Dinwiddie had a rough showing from the floor and missed nine of his 13 attempts, but he salvaged his fantasy performance by tying his season-high mark in the assists department. The veteran floor general has looked good of late, starting in seven of Dallas' last eight games while averaging 14.4 points, 5.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 0.5 steals per contest.