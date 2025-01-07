Spencer Dinwiddie News: Starting Tuesday

Dinwiddie will enter the starting lineup in Tuesday's game against the Lakers.

Dinwiddie will return to the starting five after coming off the bench in Monday's loss to Memphis, during which he posted six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three assists and a rebound across 30 minutes. The veteran point guard has seen a significant bump in playing time with Luka Doncic (calf) and Kyrie Irving (back) sidelined, and over his last five outings (four starts), Dinwiddie has averaged 12.6 points, 4.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds across 29.4 minutes per game.