Svi Mykhailiuk News: Career-best night off bench

Mykhailiuk accumulated a team-high 27 points (10-20 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes off the bench during Friday's 145-111 loss to Oklahoma City.

The 27 points were a career high for the journeyman wing, and it was his first game even scoring in double digits since March 5. Mykhailiuk has had a consistent role in the Utah rotation over the last six games as the team plays out the string on the season, averaging 20.0 minutes a contest, but that usage has led him to just 8.7 points, 2.7 assists, 2.5 boards and 1.5 threes a game.