NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, December 23

We kick off the week with a massive slate, and FanDuel is using 11 of the 14 available games for their featured contests, with the three games tipping off at 10:00 p.m. ET excluded.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Large slates can be frustrating due to a long list of talent available, but the Vegas odds can often inform us when making difficult decisions. We listened to the oddsmakers and bought into the potential high total for UTA/CLE despite the Cavaliers clocking in as a huge favorite. HOU/CHA was my least favorite game to target, and Memphis is probably my biggest regret. Several Grizzlies were on the cusp of consideration, and I advise you to give them a look if you're still searching for options.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Monday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

MIL Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) - QUESTIONABLE

MIL Damian Lillard (calf) - DOUBTFUL

MIL Khris Middleton (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

We haven't seen enough production from Lillard and Middleton's replacements, but Bobby Portis ($7,100) is likely the best alternative option, especially if Giannis misses another game.

DAL Luka Doncic (heel) - QUESTIONABLE

Spencer Dinwiddie ($5,500) and Quentin Grimes ($4,700) are the budget pivots if Doncic is out, but Kyrie Irving ($8,500) is usually a safe bet when Doncic is off the court.

ATL Trae Young (heel) - QUESTIONABLE

ATL Bogdan Bogdanovic (leg) - QUESTIONABLE

ATL Onyeka Okongwu (knee) - OUT

I'm not thrilled with Young's direct replacement, but Clint Capela ($5,500) remains a solid budget option with Okongwu out.

TOR RJ Barrett (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

TOR Jakob Poeltl (groin) - QUESTIONABLE

The Raptors made several adjustments to the rotation during Sunday's game, but we should consider both players a game-time call. This is a tough game against the Knicks, so I would use caution when seeking value for this team. Scottie Barnes ($9,100) may be the only safe option if Barrett and Poeltl are out.

MIA Jimmy Butler (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

I keep missing Tyler Herro ($7,800) when he blows up, so I will give him a go against the Nets, especially if Butler misses another game.

ORL Jalen Suggs (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

ORL Moritz Wagner (knee) - OUT FOR SEASON

Cole Anthony ($4,700) emerged from obscurity and led the team to a dramatic win over Miami, and he's someone to seriously consider if Suggs misses again. At the very least, Anthony could earn more playing time after his stellar line and is worth a flier in GPP lineups.

CHA Brandon Miller (ankle) - OUT

While pivoting to the usual starters is probably the strongest move, Vasilije Micic ($4,200) and Cody Martin ($5,400) are bargain bin options to consider.

CHI Josh Giddey (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Giddey could miss a third consecutive game, and I'll go with Ayo Dosunmu ($6,400) as the primary pivot if he's out.

UTA Keyonte George (ankle) - DOUBTFUL

Collin Sexton ($5,700) has independent value, and his salary is too good to pass up, especially if George is out. I favor him over Jordan Clarkson and Svi Mykhailiuk.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have seven players above $10k for Monday's slate, and I think Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,000) is the top pick of the group against the struggling Wizards. I also like Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,000) if he's cleared to play against the Bulls.

There are five players in the $9k range, and I have no issue with firing up Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,899) against the Raptors, especially if Poeltl remains out.

Jalen Brunson ($8,400) is still too low relative to his potential upside, and I am fine with stacking Towns with him against Toronto. At only $8,000, Kristaps Porzingis has nightly potential to break 40 FDFP, which is what we need for 5x value against the Magic.

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Josh Hart, NYK ($7,400) vs. TOR

Hart is the third Knick I have mentioned, and you shouldn't infer that I'm endorsing a triple stack. Hart has better positional eligibility than Towns or Brunson, and while using two of three is fine, I could also stomach taking Hart by himself. OG Anunoby ($6,700) is in a prime revenge spot, and he may know how to defend Scottie Barnes better than anyone on the roster. While he could also end with a nice result, players like Hart will benefit from Anunoby's defensive effort.

Cameron Johnson, BKN ($7,300) @ MIA

The Nets need to find production from somewhere, and a lot of pressure is on Johnson to be that guy. Dennis Schroder's departure has put the team in a tight spot, and Ben Simmons has been a DFS frustration (as usual). If Jimmy Butler is out as expected, Johnson's value will get a significant bump.

Darius Garland, CLE ($7,100) vs. UTA

While Donovan Mitchell draws a lot of interest, Garland's numbers are usually overlooked and often present a better value due to the lower salary point. He's hit 5x value at this salary in three of his last five games.

John Collins, UTA ($6,900) @ CLE

Although Collins is in a tough matchup against Cleveland, his double-double potential fits excellently with his salary. Evan Mobley ($8,600) and Jarrett Allen ($7,200) are fine alternatives on the other side of the ball, but you're paying a premium for Mobley, and Walker Kessler could present Allen with some problems.

Goga Bitadze, ORL ($6,700) vs. BOS

Bitadze's responsibilities are increasing due to Moritz Wagner's season-ending injury, and his dual eligibility is a welcome surprise. I have no problem using him at PF, as I'm more inclined to spend a little more for center tonight.

Also consider: Norman Powell, LAC ($7,200) @ MEM

VALUE PLAYS

We identified some excellent budget options in the injury report, so be sure to refer back for some bargain options. I'll now list my preferred sub-$6k options, with a player for each position. It's important to not over-use players at this level and utilize a spend-up plan rather than making value selections at random.

PG/SG Kris Dunn, LAC ($4,500)

SG Ryan Rollins, MIL ($3,800)

SF/SG De'Andre Hunter, ATL ($5,900)

PF/SF Deni Avdija, POR ($5,400)

C/PF Santi Aldama, MEM ($6,000)

