T.J. McConnell News: Flirts with double-double in win

McConnell chipped in 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 18 minutes during Sunday's 129-109 victory over the Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

McConnell turned in a vintage performance, falling just two assists short of a double-double. Despite the fact Tyrese Haliburton was struggling, Indiana cruised to victory, thanks in part to the guard play of McConnell. Although his numbers don't always reflect his effort, McConnell continues to play a key role off the bench, something he will look to continue Tuesday in Game 5.