T.J. Warren News: Hits six threes in G League

Warren registered 31 points (11-21 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block over 37 minutes Thursday during the G League Westchester Knicks' 123-111 win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

It was another dominant G League outing for Warren, who connected on at least six threes for the third time in his last four outings and finished Thursday's game as Westchester's leading scorer. He's averaging 26.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals over 36.9 minutes per game in the G League this season.