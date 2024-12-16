T.J. Warren News: Scores 16 points in return

Warren played 40 minutes Sunday during Westchester's 107-95 G League win over the Swarm and compiled 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Warren made his return to the court Sunday after having missed the team's past two games due to a calf injury. The 31-year-old ended up having a solid outing all-around as he led the team in assists and steals while finishing second in points scored. He is now averaging 26.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists across 11 appearances this season.