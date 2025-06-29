Tony Bradley News: Team option picked up

The Pacers exercised their $2.94 million team option in Bradley's contract Sunday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Bradley will return to Indiana for a second season after signing two 10-day pacts followed by a one-year deal with the club in March 2025. The 27-year-old center appeared in 14 regular-season games for the Pacers last season, averaging 4.4 points and 3.0 rebounds across 8.1 minutes per contest.