Tony Bradley News: Team option picked up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 29, 2025 at 12:41pm

The Pacers exercised their $2.94 million team option in Bradley's contract Sunday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Bradley will return to Indiana for a second season after signing two 10-day pacts followed by a one-year deal with the club in March 2025. The 27-year-old center appeared in 14 regular-season games for the Pacers last season, averaging 4.4 points and 3.0 rebounds across 8.1 minutes per contest.

Tony Bradley
Indiana Pacers
