Tony Bradley News: Team option picked up
The Pacers exercised their $2.94 million team option in Bradley's contract Sunday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Bradley will return to Indiana for a second season after signing two 10-day pacts followed by a one-year deal with the club in March 2025. The 27-year-old center appeared in 14 regular-season games for the Pacers last season, averaging 4.4 points and 3.0 rebounds across 8.1 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now