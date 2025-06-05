This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

IND at OKC: Thunder won season series 2-0

Injuries to Monitor

IND - Tony Bradley (hip): Questionable; Jarace Walker (ankle): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($11,000) at Thunder

Haliburton has been excellent, averaging 18.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals through 16 games this postseason, including seven games with more than 50 DK points and a high of 84.5 He certainly faces a tough matchup against the Thunder's backcourt of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort, as he only averaged 11.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.0 steals over two meetings with the Thunder this season. Nonetheless, he should deliver a much better effort in such a high-stakes matchup, while he is also well-rested and has had plenty of time to plan for the game.

Forwards/Centers

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($9,400) at Thunder

Siakam earned the title of Eastern Conference Finals MVP, as he averaged 24.8 points on 52.4 percent shooting, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals through six games in the series. He also surpassed 40 DK points in seven of his 16 outings this postseason. He will play a critical role against the Thunder, as he will be able to keep up with their pace and versatility at both ends of the floor, likely acting as a go-to option for his team often in the matchup.

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($9,800) vs. Pacers

Williams has shined all season and is averaging 20.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals over 16 appearances this postseason, including eight games with over 40 DK points and a high of 53.3. He will be a major asset for his team in terms of putting pressure on the Pacers defense by attacking the rim, while his ability to stretch the floor will prevent opposing forwards from helping too much in the paint. He also averaged 19.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists over two meetings with the Pacers this season.

Chet Holmgren, Thunder ($8,800) vs. Pacers

Holmgren has stepped up his production in the playoffs and is averaging 16.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.0 blocks over 16 outings, including five with more than 40 DK points. He is likely to continue to rack up solid numbers with a matchup against the Pacers, who gave up the league's fourth-most points in the paint this season.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($12,200) vs. Pacers

Gilgeous-Alexander scored more than 30 points in six of his last seven games and is averaging 31.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.8 steals over that span. He has a great opportunity to keep rolling against the Pacers, who gave up the league's sixth-highest field-goal percentage during the regular season. Gilgeous-Alexander also averaged a whopping 39.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over two regular-season encounters with the Pacers.

Mid-Range Money

Aaron Nesmith, Pacers ($7,000) at Thunder

Nesmith was slightly hampered by a sprained ankle over the last couple of games but prior to that, he amassed over 20 DK points in five straight games, including a high of 42.5 in that span. He is averaging 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks in 28.8 minutes per game this postseason and should continue to rack up the value by chipping in across the board.

Isaiah Hartenstein, Thunder ($6,400) vs. Pacers

Hartenstein is averaging 9.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks in an average of 23.9 minutes per game this postseason, including six games with more than 30 DK points. He provides great size and well-rounded ability in the paint and could be an x-factor in the series by allowing his squad to overwhelm the Pacers with size. However, that will depend on his ability to keep up with the opponent's dynamic offense.

Alex Caruso, Thunder ($5,400) vs. Pacers

Caruso continues to shine in his role and is averaging 8.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals through 16 appearances this postseason, including three games with over 30 DK points and a high of 45.8. He will likely remain a key part of the rotation, acting as a pressure defender on the Pacers' backcourt.

Value Picks

Cason Wallace, Thunder ($4,400) vs. Pacers

Similar to Alex Caruso, Wallace does an excellent job putting pressure on opposing backcourts and is capable of pulling together solid value by knocking down long range shots and chipping in on the glass. He is averaging 5.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game this postseason.

T.J. McConnell, Pacers ($4,000) at Thunder

McConnell continues to provide a great energy boost off the bench and is averaging 8.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 16.2 minutes per game this postseason. His ability to stand up to the Thunder's backcourt will be a critical factor in his side being able to stay competitive, while he averaged a relatively impressive 10.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists over two meetings with the Thunder this season.

Kenrich Williams, Thunder ($1,600) vs. Pacers

Williams saw minutes in each of the last six outings and averaged 3.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.5 steals over that span. His size and mobility for his position makes him a good matchup against a speedy and long opponent, which makes it likely he continues to see the floor.

