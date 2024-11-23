Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Close to double-double in win

Jackson-Davis closed Friday's 112-108 victory over the Pelicans with nine points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and one block over 18 minutes.

Jackson-Davis doesn't have a prominent role in the Warriors' offensive scheme, but the big man is doing more than enough to justify his place in the starting unit over Kevon Looney. He finished just one point and two boards away from grabbing what would've been his second double-double of the season. The big man is averaging 9.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and a combined 1.6 steals-plus-blocks in his last five contests.