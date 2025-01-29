Fantasy Basketball
Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Coming off bench against OKC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Jackson-Davis will come off the bench during Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Jackson-Davis started the last three games for the Warriors, but head coach Steve Kerr and his coaching staff have decided to go with Quinten Post as a starter for Wednesday's game against the Thunder. The second-round pick has played well as one of Golden State's two-way players, averaging 7.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Trayce Jackson-Davis
Golden State Warriors
