Trey Lyles News: Records double-double in loss

Lyles finished Monday's 109-108 loss to the Hawks with 12 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 38 minutes.

Lyles has started in the Kings' last two games with Domantas Sabonis (back) sidelined, and he's responded with back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts. He's been a good filler in the Kings' starting lineup, but his fantasy upside will last only while he's playing as a starter. It's uncertain if that will happen again when the Kings take on the Clippers on Friday.