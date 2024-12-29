Tristan Vukcevic News: Eight rebounds in G League outing

Vukcevic logged 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 25 minutes Sunday in the G League Capital City Go-Go's 106-94 loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.

Vukcevic made his second appearance of the season for the Go-Go and has tallied double-digit points in both outings, though he's shot just 38.9 percent from the field. The 21-year-old is on a two-way contract with Washington, but the 2023 second-round pick may not receive an extended look at the NBA level at some point later this season as he becomes further removed from a left knee contusion that sidelined him until mid-December.