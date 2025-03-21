Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Playoff Streaming Targets

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

The fantasy playoffs are underway and with it comes plenty of frustration, load management and fake injuries. Knowing who to trust is a skill in itself at this time of the year, meaning quantity over quality is going to go a long way to securing victory. Tanking is the clear path forward for a number of teams, while those atop the standings are simply giving guys the night off with no repercussions from the league. If you are lucky enough to have made it through to the postseason, your season could very well come down to luck. Whether it's targeting an offensive threat capable of delivering points and threes or a defensive-minded player who can help boost your blocks and steals, narrowing your focus can prove vital as you battle for seedings. Let's dive into six players who are currently rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues.

Tre Jones, Chicago Bulls (36% rostered)

A wrist injury to Lonzo Ball has provided Jones with an unexpected opportunity to run as the starting point guard in Chicago. Thus far, he has made the most of his new role, averaging 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.6 minutes per game over the past six contests. Even with Josh Giddey returning from an ankle injury, Jones has been able to hold onto his starting spot, a good sign given there has been no update on if and when Ball will get back on the court. Chicago is likely going to feature in the play-in once again, meaning they will be hunting for wins moving forward. They have won six of their past eight games, all of which Jones has featured as a starter. Assuming he continues to play a prominent role, he makes sense as a relatively safe addition to any fantasy squad.

Jaxson Hayes, Los Angeles Lakers (33% rostered)

Although his ceiling is relatively capped, Hayes appears to have solidified himself as the starting center for the Lakers. Prior to Thursday's embarrassing loss to the Bucks, Hayes had played at least 24 minutes in three straight games. During that time, he averaged 11.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in 27.0 minutes per game. His limited skill set typically aligns with a fantasy manager simply seeking a solid, yet unexciting big man. Much like the Bulls, the Lakers are seeking as many wins as possible and to do so, they need Hayes to be providing serviceable production. If you are looking for someone to bolster your rebound numbers, while adding modest defensive contributions, Hayes could also be a safe target, for at least the next seven days.

Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans (15% rostered)

An injury-plagued season for the Pelicans has resulted in Alvarado playing a meaningful role, albeit an inconsistent one. However, a season-ending shoulder injury for Trey Murphy could see Alvarado step into a starting role, solidifying him as a must-roster player for the remainder of the season. In 15 games over the past month, Alvarado has averaged 8.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in 25.5 minutes per contest. However, in 13 games as a starter, his production typically increases, averaging 13.5 points to go with 5.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.8 three-pointers. He is a prime example of a 'last man standing' mentality and could provide managers with serviceable guard numbers, especially for those needing assists and steals.

DaQuan Jeffries, Charlotte Hornets (13% rostered)

Whether it makes sense or not, Jeffries appears to have carved out a sizeable role for himself. In eight games over the past two weeks, he has logged 30.5 minutes per contest, averaging 11.0 points, 1.1 blocks and 2.3 three-pointers. He has scored double-digits in four of the past five games, generally shooting the ball efficiently from the field. Much like Hayes, Jeffries' upside is very limited but as discussed previously, this is a case of simply having a healthy body on your fantasy roster. Having started eight of the previous nine games, Jeffries should serve as a modest plug-and-play option moving forward.

Jared Butler, Philadelphia 76ers (12% rostered)

The immediate playing future of Tyrese Maxey remains unknown, although there is certainly a chance we have seen the last of him this season. Keeping that in mind, Butler appears the most likely to serve as the starting point guard should Maxey's season be over. Butler has started six consecutive games, providing managers with decent assist and steal numbers. He is averaging 30.0 minutes per game over the past seven games, during which he has put up 12.6 points, 6.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.9 three-pointers. We saw some positive flashes during his time with Washington earlier in the season, meaning his recent output is not a complete surprise. As another team with nothing to play for, Philadelphia would be within their rights to lean into Butler as their starter, making him a sneaky rest-of-season target.

Tristan Vukcevic, Washington Wizards (11% rostered)

The level of trust when it comes to Washington is at an all-time low right now, making streaming almost impossible to project. However, Vukcevic appears to have quietly slid into a consistent role, supplanting Richaun Holmes as the backup center. Vukcevic has played at least 21 minutes in two straight games, averaging 17.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers. The coaching staff even ran him alongside Alex Sarr, making him an even more intriguing prospect. There are no guarantees when it comes to Washington's rotation but it would not be surprising to see Vukcevic suit up most nights, which alone makes him a viable streaming candidate.

Drop Candidates:

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers (99% rostered)

Trey Murphy, New Orleans Pelicans (72% rostered)

Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers (63% rostered)

Terry Rozier, Miami Heat (50% rostered)