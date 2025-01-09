Tyrese Martin News: First career double-double

Martin contributed 12 points (4-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 113-98 loss to the Pistons.

The Nets are scrambling to fill out their roster due to a wave of injuries, which has pushed Martin into the starting lineup. The 2022 second-round pick has averaged 30.7 minutes over the last three games while contributing 14.3 points, 6.7 boards, 2.7 assists and 2.0 threes, but his production and his workload should both shrink once players like Cam Thomas (hamstring) and D'Angelo Russell (lower leg) are ready to return.