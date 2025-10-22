Kessler logged just seven field goal attempts in the win, yet he wound up leading Utah in points after knocking down all seven looks. The 24-year-old center shot just 17.6 percent from three-point range last season, but he knocked down both of his looks from distance Wednesday. Kessler made multiple threes just once in 58 regular-season contests in 2024-25. Beyond his excellent shooting performance, Kessler fell one rebound shy of a double-double, and he doled out four assists -- something he had done merely eight times last season.