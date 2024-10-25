Xavier Tillman News: Sees 15 minutes of run in win

Tillman delivered eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 15 minutes in Thursday's 122-102 win at Washington.

Expect Tillman, Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta to receive significant minutes when the Celtics face struggling opponents such as the Wizards. Kristaps Porzingis is out until at least early December and 38-year-old Al Horford needs to pace himself to be ready for the playoffs. That said, none of the three Boston big men reserves will ever produce gaudy stats. The Celtics are very deep and don't need reserve centers to produce on the offensive end.