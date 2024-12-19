NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 19

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

UTA at DET: Jazz on three-game slide; Pistons 5-7 at home

OKC at ORL: Thunder on five-game win streak; Magic on two-game slide

CHA at WAS: Hornets 1-9 in last 10 games; Wizards on three-game slide

CHI at BOS: Bulls on two-game win streak; Celtics 11-3 at home

BKN at TOR: Nets on three-game slide; Raptors on five-game slide

NOP at HOU: Pelicans on four-game slide; Rockets 10-3 at home

GSW at MEM: Warriors on two-game slide; Grizzlies 12-3 at home

ATL at SAS: Hawks 7-3 in last 10 games; Spurs 9-7 at home

LAC at DAL: Clippers 5-6 on road; Mavs 8-3 at home

IND at PHX: Pacers on two-game win streak; Suns 9-4 at home

NYK at MIN: Knicks 7-3 in last 10 games; Timberwolves on two-game win streak

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

DET - Jaden Ivey (knee): Doubtful; Isaiah Stewart (knee): OUT

CHA - Brandon Miller (ankle): Questionable; Tre Mann (back): OUT

WAS - Carlton Carrington (illness): Questionable; Kyle Kuzma (ribs): OUT

CHI - Josh Giddey (ankle): Questionable

BOS - Sam Hauser (back), Kristaps Porzingis (heel), Xavier Tillman (illness): Questionable

BKN - Cam Thomas (hamstring): OUT

TOR - Scottie Barnes (ankle): Questionable; Jakob Poeltl (groin): OUT

NOP - Jose Alvarado (hamstring), Brandon Ingram (ankle), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

HOU - Steven Adams (ankle), Tari Eason (rest), Alperen Sengun (knee): Questionable

ATL - Onyeka Okongwu (knee): OUT

MEM - Ja Morant (back): Questionable; Marcus Smart (shoulder): Doubtful

LAC - Derrick Jones (hamstring): Questionable

DAL - Kyrie Irving (shoulder): Questionable; Luka Doncic (heel): OUT

IND - Ben Sheppard (oblique): Questionable; Aaron Nesmith (ankle): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

LaMelo Ball, Hornets ($9,900) at Wizards

Ball faces just his second game since returning from a two-week absence. Nonetheless, he already showed that he is ready to pick up on his impressive production as he delivered 15 points, five rebounds, 11 assists and four steals in the previous outing. He also faces an advantageous matchup against the Wizards, who are giving up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($9,800) vs. Jazz

Cunningham delivered a triple-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 18 assists in the last game and is averaging 23.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 12.2 assists over five outings. He is up for an excellent chance to shine against the Jazz, who are giving up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Forwards/Centers

RJ Barrett, Raptors ($9,200) vs. Nets

Barrett remains on a dominant streak, averaging 22.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.2 blocks over the last five games, including two 30-point outings and one triple-double. The up-and-coming star should keep up the strong play when going up against the Nets, as they are giving up the league's highest field-goal percentage.

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,000) vs. Pacers

Durant is looking solid since returning from a three-game absence, as he racked up 50.3 DK points in his first game back, followed by a 41.3 DK-point performance in his most recent outing. He should keep the momentum going with a matchup against the Pacers, who are giving up the league's third-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($10,700) vs. Hawks

Wembanyama has done a great job finding his groove after a two-game absence, as he is averaging 24.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 4.0 blocks across the last three outings, including going over 52 DK points in each of the two most recent games. He has an excellent opportunity to keep rolling with a matchup against the Hawks, who give the league's fourth-most points per game and the third-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,100) vs. Bulls

Tatum missed two of the last five games but is averaging 26.0 points, 10.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 0.9 steals over his last 10 appearances, including a 46.5 DK-point effort in the most recent outing. He also racked up 66.0 DK points in his previous encounter with the Bulls, and he should thrive once again, as they are giving up the league's second-most points per game.

Mid-Range Money

Jalen Green, Rockets ($6,200) vs. Pelicans

Green is coming off a couple of muted performances but is averaging 19.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals over the last five games, including two with more than 40 DK points. He faces a favorable matchup against a struggling Pelicans squad that is giving up the league's seventh-most points per game.

Miles Bridges, Hornets ($6,200) at Wizards

Bridges turned in 24 points, six rebounds, four assists in the last game, which marked just his second outing back from a three-week absence. He is averaging 16.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists, and he should prosper against the Wizards, who give up the league's second-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards, and the league's most points per game.

Value Picks

Spencer Dinwiddie, Mavericks ($3,700) vs. Clippers

Dinwiddie came up flat in the last game but is averaging 12.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.1 steals across the last 10 games, including a high of 41.3 DK points. He is in line to pick up the start in the absence of Luka Doncic, and as a result, he is very likely to exceed his regular statistical output.

Brandon Boston, Pelicans ($4,900) at Rockets

Boston must continue to pick up increased responsibility for the injury-riddled Pelicans. He is averaging 13.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five games, and he should find a chance to pad his stats at the foul line against the Rockets, who give up the league's ninth-most free throws per game.

Mark Williams, Hornets ($4,900) at Wizards

Williams has seen limited playing time since making his season debut a couple of weeks ago. However, he played 17 minutes in each of the last two outings, which was enough time for him to reach 20 DK points in each game, including a high of 31.3 DK points in the game before last. He faces a good opportunity to continue working back into rhythm with a matchup against the Wizards, who are giving up the league's fourth-most points in the paint.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.