NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 24

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BOS at WAS: Celtics coming off 23-point win over Knicks in season-opener

SAS at DAL: Mavs won season series 4-0 in 2023-24

OKC at DEN: Thunder won season series 3-1 last season

MIN at SAC: Timberwolves coming off seven-point loss to Lakers in season-opener

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

BOS - Sam Hauser (back): Questionable; Kristaps Porzingis (foot): OUT

WAS - Saddiq Bey (knee), Malcolm Brogdon (thumb): OUT

SAS - Devin Vassell (foot): OUT

DAL - Dante Exum (wrist): OUT

OKC - Isaiah Hartenstein (hand), Kenrich Williams (knee), Jaylin Williams (hamstring): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($8,500) vs. Timberwolves

Fox is coming off an excellent campaign, as he averaged career-highs of 26.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game in 2023-24. He also averaged 31.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.5 steals through two meetings with the Timberwolves last season. Additionally, he now has the benefit of playing alongside DeMar DeRozan, whose presence will help alleviate pressure on offense and also provide more opportunities to rack up assists.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,800) at Kings

Despite taking a loss in his season opener, Edwards posted an impressive line with 27 points, six rebounds and three assists in 41 minutes of action. He is likely to continue to handle a major load on the offensive end, especially as the squad gets accustomed to their new dynamics after the departure of Karl-Anthony Towns. Edwards also averaged 26.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks through three meetings with the Kings last season.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Kings ($7,800) vs. Timberwolves

DeRozan is set for his regular-season debut with the Kings, after a modest sample size during the preseason, where he played more than 30 minutes in just one of his five appearances. He shot 6-for-6 from the field in his preseason debut with the squad, and he totaled 17 points, three rebounds, five assists and five steals in 36 minutes of action against the Jazz on October 15. Nonetheless, DeRozan is a proven top-tier scorer, having averaged more than 20 points per game for 11 straight seasons, and he should thrive within the Kings' fast-paced offense.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,300) at Wizards

Tatum delivered a dominant performance with 37 points, four rebounds, 10 assists, a steal and a block in just 30 minutes of action during the Celtics' season-opener. He has a great opportunity to keep up the production against the Wizards, who gave up the league's most points per game last season.

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($10,700) at Mavericks

Wembanyama lived up to the hype in his rookie season, where he averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and a whopping 3.6 blocks per game. The big man will have every opportunity to pick up where he left off, as he is the clear first option on offense for the Spurs. Additionally, he now has the benefit of playing alongside one of the best distributors in league history, Chris Paul. Wembanyama averaged 17.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.3 blocks across three meetings with the Mavericks last season.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,000) vs. Thunder

Jokic remains one of the top triple-double threats in the league, after he finished with 25 triple-doubles and 68 double-doubles last season, while averaging 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He also averaged 23.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.0 steals through three meetings with the Thunder in 2023-24. He should shine again against the young, up-and-coming squad, as he maintains a significant size advantage at the center position, especially during the absence of Isaiah Hartenstein.

Mid-Range Money

Chris Paul, Spurs ($5,900) at Mavericks

Paul averaged 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals in a bench role with the Warriors last season. However, the veteran point guard is expected to return to a starting role with his new squad, and he is likely to rack up the assists by feeding the ball to Victor Wembanyama in the paint.

Derrick White, Celtics ($6,600) at Wizards

White shined in the Celtics' season-debut win over the Knicks, as he delivered 24 points on 8-for-13 shooting, three rebounds, four assists and a steal in just 27 minutes of action. White is one of the best all-around contributors in the league and has a knack for stepping up in the clutch. He is likely to keep the momentum going against a Wizards squad that is not anticipated to produce an overwhelming amount of defensive pressure.

Value Picks

Harrison Barnes, Spurs ($4,500) at Mavericks

Barnes averaged 12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 29.0 minutes per game with the Kings last season. He is up for a fresh start with the Spurs and should continue to provide a well-rounded effort, while also benefiting from playing alongside Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama.

Jeremy Sochan, Spurs ($4,600) at Mavericks

Sochan averaged 14.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals through four meetings with the Mavs last season. He can be expected to continue with his hard-nosed play style and all-around contribution. He could also pick up additional playing time in the absence of Devin Vassell.

Xavier Tillman, Celtics ($3,600) at Wizards

Tillman provided two points, seven rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes of action in his last outing. He should continue to see a fair amount of playing time in the absence of Kristaps Porzingis, and there will likely be a good amount of opportunities for rebounds against the Wizards, who played at a high pace last season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.