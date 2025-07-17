Yanic Konan Niederhauser Injury: Won't suit up Thursday
Niederhauser (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's Summer League game against the Nuggets, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Niederhauser will sit out Thursday due to lower back pain. He logged 10 points in 23 minutes during Monday's win over the Lakers and could return to action this weekend, though the Clippers' next matchup has yet to be finalized.
