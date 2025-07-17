Menu
Yanic Konan Niederhauser Injury: Won't suit up Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 17, 2025

Niederhauser (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's Summer League game against the Nuggets, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Niederhauser will sit out Thursday due to lower back pain. He logged 10 points in 23 minutes during Monday's win over the Lakers and could return to action this weekend, though the Clippers' next matchup has yet to be finalized.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser
Los Angeles Clippers
