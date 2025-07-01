Stay in the loop with the most impactful free-agency moves for fantasy basketball with RotoWire's 2025 NBA Free Agency Tracker!

Bucks sign Turner, waive Lillard

Turner agreed to a four-year, $107 million contract with the Bucks on Tuesday. Lillard was subsequently waived, with his contract stretched over five years.

Turner is coming off another stellar season with the Pacers, which was capped off by a trip to the NBA Finals. In a surprising turn of events, the 3-and-D center will now play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee after 10 years with Indiana. Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.0 blocks per game, shooting 48.1 percent from the field and a career-high 39.6 percent from deep. Previous Bucks' starting center Brook Lopez signed with the Clippers.

After managing to pry Myles Turner away from Indiana with a four-year, $107 million deal, the Bucks made another huge splash by waiving their superstar point guard, who is currently recovering from a torn Achilles. The Bucks found a creative way to waive Lillard by stretching out the remainder of his $113 million contract over five years. With Lillard set to miss most, if not all, of the 2025-26 season, he'll now have to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Ayton finalizing buyout with Trail Blazers

Ayton being bought out of his contract makes him a free agent once he clears waivers, and he will likely garner interest from around the league as one of the best centers on the market. The 26-year-old big man played in just 40 games last season and did not make an appearance following the All-Star break due to a calf injury, averaging 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks in 30.2 minutes per contest.

Nuggets swap MPJ for Cam Johnson

The Nets traded Johnson to the Nuggets in exchange for Michael Porter and a first-round pick Monday.

The Nuggets needed to add more dynamic playmakers and defense, not to mention maintaining spacing -- Johnson fits the bill. The six-year forward connected on 39 percent of his threes on 7.2 attempts per game in the 2024-25 campaign while averaging 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Johnson should be an immediate starter for the Nuggets, but his fantasy stock will probably take a hit compared to his Brooklyn days since he'll now be the team's third option on offense behind the star duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

Porter appeared in 77 regular-season games in 2024-25, averaging 18.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 33.7 minutes. However, he struggled during the 2025 playoffs. While the move certainly decreases Porter's chances at making the postseason, there should be plenty of shots for the 27-year-old on a rebuilding Nets roster. He'll immediately slot into the starting small forward spot for Brooklyn and should see more offensive responsibility.

Rockets add more wing talent with Finney-Smith

Finney-Smith agreed to a four-year, $53 million contract with the Rockets on Monday.

Finney-Smith will join Houston after declining his $15.4 million player option with the Lakers. The 3-and-D forward will provide the Rockets with depth in the frontcourt after a productive 2024-25 campaign, during which he shot a career-high 41.1 percent from beyond the arc. Over 63 regular-season appearances (40 starts) between Los Angeles and Brooklyn last year, Finney-Smith averaged 8.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers in 28.9 minutes per game. His presence complicates a deep Rockets wing rotation, which may be great for title aspirations, but could become bothersome for fantasy managers.

D'Lo fills in for injured Kyrie with Mavericks

Russell agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal with the Mavericks on Monday.

The Mavericks' most significant need for the 2025-26 season was signing a point guard who could start regularly and orchestrate the offense while Kyrie Irving recovers from a torn ACL, and Russell fits that mold. The veteran floor general appeared in 29 regular-season games (26 starts) for the Nets during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 12.9 points, 5.6 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 24.7 minutes per game. He should see plenty of minutes in the Mavericks' backcourt in the opening weeks of the season. However, it's unclear how much usage he'll have, since the Mavericks will likely use Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg as primary offensive initiators at times.

Kings land Schroder

Schroder agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract with the Kings on Tuesday.

After the trade of De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk became the Kings' starting point guard, but they could certainly use more depth, and Schroder fills that void with veteran leadership. The floor general averaged 13.1 points, 5.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game across 75 regular-season contests in 2024-25 while suiting for the Nets, Warriors and Pistons.

Clarkson adds guard depth to Knicks

Clarkson intends to sign with the Knicks once he clears waivers.

The Jazz decided to waive Clarkson, but the veteran guard didn't have problems finding a new home for the 2025-26 season. He should add some much-needed depth in the backcourt for the Knicks, and Clarkson should see consistent minutes off the bench, either as a point guard or as a shooting guard. Clarkson averaged 16.2 points, 3.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 26.0 minutes per contest in 37 regular-season games in 2024-25.

Capela takes reduced role with Rockets

Capela (hand) agreed to a three-year, $21.5 million deal with the Rockets on Monday.

Capela will return to Houston, where he spent the first six years of his career. However, he's expected to compete for minutes with Steven Adams behind Alperen Sengun. Over 55 regular-season outings (41 starts) with Atlanta in 2024-25, Capela averaged 8.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 blocks across 21.4 minutes per game.

Lopez to be Zubac's backup with Clippers

Lopez agreed to a two-year, $18 million contract with the Clippers on Monday.

Lopez's seven-year stint in Milwaukee officially comes to a close. The 37-year-old started in all 80 regular-season appearances with the Bucks in 2024-25, averaging 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 blocks across 31.8 minutes. However, he averaged just 15.0 minutes per game in the playoffs. Lopez will serve as Ivica Zubac's primary backup, but if rookie first-rounder Yanic Niederhauser progresses well, Lopez could face some competition for playing time.