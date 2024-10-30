Yves Missi Injury: Limited by hip soreness

Missi was held scoreless (0-5 FG), with three rebounds and one assist across 12 minutes of Wednesday's 104-89 loss to the Warriors.

Missi logged fewer than 20 minutes for the first time this season despite Daniel Theis (ankle) seeing just five minutes Wednesday due to injury. Per Will Guillory of The Athletic, Missi was battling hip soreness stemming from a collision he had in Tuesday's game. Instead, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl saw most of the center work, totaling 23 minutes. While Missi hasn't put together any gaudy stat lines, he's been a strong per-minute producer and has been a great source of blocks.