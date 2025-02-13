Yves Missi Injury: Picks up knee injury

Missi won't return to Thursday's game against the Kings due to a right knee injury. He registered two points (1-2 FG), two rebounds and one block in 12 minutes before departing.

Missi was noticeably absent for most of the second quarter, and the team announced shortly after the beginning of the second half that Missi wouldn't return. Karlo Matkovic started the second half in Missi's place and should be in line for more looks down the stretch.