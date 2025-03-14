Yves Missi Injury: Questionable to face San Antonio

Missi (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Spurs.

Missi is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest due to the left ankle sprain that he sustained during Tuesday's win over the Clippers. The rookie big man was able to return during Tuesday's game, though he sat out of Thursday's loss to Orlando. If Missi remains on the shelf, Karlo Matkovic and Mo Bamba are candidates for an uptick in playing time.