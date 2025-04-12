Fantasy Basketball
Yves Missi

Yves Missi Injury: Won't suit up for finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Missi (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Missi will end up missing the final three games of the regular season due to left ankle soreness, though that could also be the wear-and-tear of his first season in the NBA. Missi had a successful season as a rookie, emerging as a reliable option at center and improving drastically as the season progressed. Missi averaged 9.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 blocks per game across 73 appearances (67 starts) as a rookie.

Yves Missi
New Orleans Pelicans

