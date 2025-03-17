Fantasy Basketball
Yves Missi headshot

Yves Missi News: Available to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2025 at 3:27pm

Missi (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Pistons.

After missing the last two games with a sprained left ankle, Missi has been cleared to play Monday. The rookie first-rounder's return should send Karlo Matkovic back to the bench against Detroit. Over six games this month, Missi has averaged 8.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks in 26.9 minutes.

