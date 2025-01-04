Yves Missi News: Double-double against Wizards

Missi ended Friday's 132-120 victory over Washington with 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block across 32 minutes.

It's the eighth double-double of the season for the rookie center, with half of them coming since the beginning of December. Missi is averaging 11.0 points, 9.7 boards, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks in 30.7 minutes a contest during that span while shooting 59.1 percent from the floor, and the 21st overall pick in the 2024 Draft is looking more and more like a steal.