Yves Missi News: Grabs career-high 10 rebounds

Missi finished Friday's 125-118 victory over Indiana with four points (2-5 FG), 10 rebounds and one block in 26 minutes.

Missi replaced Daniel Theis in the starting lineup, hauling down a career-high 10 rebounds in the process. He has had a solid start to his NBA career, averaging 6.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in just 20.9 minutes per game. While it is unclear whether he will remain a starter, it is a situation to keep a close eye on given his proven ability, especially on the defensive end.