Yves Missi News: Three rejections in NBA debut

Missi provided 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal in 23 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 123-111 victory over the Bulls.

The 21st overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft made an impact at the rim in his debut, and Missi provided good all-around production. The 20-year-old Baylor product might not see this kind of workload on a regular basis, however -- Zion Williamson (illness) missed Wednesday's game, with Daniel Theis playing 19 minutes as the Pelicans' starting center in his place. Once Williamson is healthy, Missi and Theis may have to split backup minutes in the frontcourt.