Best College Basketball Bets Today: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, April 2

College Basketball Crown Betting Picks Today: Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, April 2

Yikes. Yesterday was not a good day for the Crown. Teams I thought would not be motivated (Cincy and Nova) looked very good, contributing to an 0-3 day. Sad trombone. However, I'm looking forward to the plays from here on out, as we now have a better idea of who is playing, what kind of rotations the coaches are using, etc. Better things await today... onward!

Butler Bulldogs vs Boise State Broncos

Both teams were impressive in their opening round wins and went deep into their rotations with both teams playing at least eight guys for double-digit minutes. Pierre Brooks was a manchild for Butler, and his supporting cast had a pep in their step. Traditionally slower paced teams, both Boise and Butler opened the throttle a bit. Boise and GW had 76 possessions, while Butler and Utah went for 74, resulting in higher-than-average scores. I think that trend continues in this one.

College Basketball Best Bet: Butler/Boise State OVER 154.5 (universal)

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Georgetown Hoyas

Despite being very shorthanded, the Hoyas managed to hold off Washington State in their first-round game. As I said, it was an Ed Cooley special, but I'm not sure Coach Cooley can help enough with this one. Nebraska will have the best player on the floor in Brice Williams and went very deep in its rotation in its win over ASU. The Huskers had seven guys that played double-digit minutes, while Georgetown went only six deep, with four major contributors opting out. The Hoyas' lack of depth catches up to them today.

College Basketball Best Bet: Nebraska -8.5 (universal)

