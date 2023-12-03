College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, December 3

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

The college hoops season has been spectacular in its first month! Now, we head into December where a few conferences sprinkle in a sampling of conference games before the holiday break hits and the schedule thins out. No matter how thin, there are still nuggets of value on the daily menu! Today, I'm locked in on a conference matchup, an in-state rivalry and an intrastate tussle in what should be a fun Sunday on the court.

Clemson Tigers at Pittsburgh Panthers

Clemson has absolutely owned Pitt in the Brad Brownell era, and this edition of the Tigers may be his best yet. Clemson is on an unreal 9-0 SU/ATS run against the Panthers and, while I don't endorse many in-conference road favorites, this small number keeps the value. Jeff Capel has built Pitt into a solid team again, but his Panthers are 0-2 against KenPom top-100 teams and appear to be one of those teams that beat the bad and lose to the good. Clemson is good.



College Basketball Best Bet: Clemson -1.5 (universal)

Wichita State Shockers at Missouri Tigers

The Shockers appear to have found their man in Paul Mills. Mills, the former head man at Oral Roberts, is an excellent coach and WSU has adapted nicely to his style with a 7-1 start. Their only loss was to No. 61 Liberty on a neutral site. Missouri is a team I like in general this year, but this spread is a few points too high for me. The Tigers are 0-5 ATS in their last five home games and 2-8 ATS in their last 10 as favorites. I expect this contest to be tight throughout.



College Basketball Best Bet: Wichita State +7.5 (@ PointsBet)

Creighton Blue Jays at Nebraska Cornhuskers

If it seems like you've seen this movie before, you're right. Every year, Nebraska gets fat on lower echelon teams to boost their win total. Occasionally, the Huskers will pull off an upset like they did last year when they went to Omaha and upset the Blue Jays. You don't forget losses to in-state rivals, and you can believe Creighton will come out flying today. The Jays are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 as favorites. Revenge will be sweet for Creighton today.



College Basketball Best Bet: Creighton -4 (@ PointsBet)

Sunday College Basketball Best Bets:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Sunday, December 3:

