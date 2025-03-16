College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, March 16

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

Top College Basketball Best Bets for Today, Sunday March 16

The Madness is in full effect, and what better way to celebrate than a 6-0 run from yours truly to fatten wallets just in time for Selection Sunday! As your Championship Week shepherd, I take great honor in caring for my herd's well being and, despite there being a mere five games on today's schedule, I've got three more totals to keep Uncle Mo rolling. With no games tomorrow, I don't know when you will hear from me next; until then, enjoy Selection Sunday with every fiber of your hoop-head being, and here's to going out with a bang today. MARCH!

Getting ready for March Madness? For the latest in the projected field of 68 for 2025 NCAA Tournament, head to the RotoWire Bracketology page.

Yale Bulldogs vs Cornell Big Red

Yale has been the class of the Ivy League all year, but Cornell finally turned things around and got hot at the end of the regular season. As usual, the Big Red can really score, and playing at Brown's Pizzitola Sports Center for the Ivy tournament has not deterred them in the least. In addition to scoring 166 in their game at Brown in the regular season, these two teams combined for 191 and 180 points in their two regular season meetings. Yesterday, Princeton did everything it could to slow Yale down and keep it close -- a strategy that just isn't in Cornell's DNA. I think today's game will be a lot of fun to watch and will scream over this total.

College Basketball Best Bet: Yale/Cornell OVER 158.5 (@ DraftKings)



Take advantage of the best March Madness betting promos to maximize your potential earnings in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee Volunteers vs Florida Gators

Speaking of fun games, this one should be a doozie. Anyone want to pick a side, here? Florida handed the Vols a 30-point shellacking in Gainesville, then UT returned the favor with a 20-point win in Knoxville on Feb 1. We know the scoring is there, but Florida's defense is rarely talked about, yet they are 7th nationally, which makes me love the value on the under today. After yesterday's sexy 104-point output against defense-optional Alabama, Joe Public will be expecting big points today. Tennessee will want to grind this out and keep it close, and Florida has proven it has no issues playing that way.

College Basketball Best Bet: Tennessee/Florida UNDER 143.5 (universal)



Looking for a sportsbook to get started with? Find the best college basketball betting sites and apps for 2025 March Madness.

Wisconsin Badgers vs Michigan Wolverines

The final game of the day features two teams that haven't seen each other since their Big 10 openers way back on December 3. Michigan took that game in Madison 67-64 in a contest where the Wolverine big men had a field day. The was part of a three-game losing streak by the Badgers before righting the ship. Both teams have been extremely comfortable shooting in Indy, as highlighted by Wisconsin's 19 three-pointers in their quarterfinal game against UCLA. Michigan's scoring is on an uptick as well, as their guard play has steadily gotten better throughout the year. I expect both teams to do what they do well offensively with a game in which both teams score well into the 70s.

College Basketball Best Bet: Wisconsin/Michigan OVER 149.5 (@ BetRivers)



Think your team has what it takes to win it all in March Madness? Find College Basketball National Championship Odds and other college basketball futures bets across multiple sportsbooks on RotoWire.

Sunday College Basketball Best Bets:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Sunday, March 16:

Yale/Cornell OVER 158.5 (@ DraftKings)

Tennessee/Florida UNDER 143.5 (universal)

Wisconsin/Michigan OVER 149.5 (@ BetRivers)

For up-to-date information on the latest college basketball betting odds and props from multiple sportsbooks, check out the college basketball odds page on RotoWire.