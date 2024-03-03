College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, March 3

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

March is here!! Conference seasons are coming to an end and conference tournaments will be here before we know it. We have a good slate of games today, so let's get right into it.

Southern Illinois Salukis vs Northern Iowa Panthers

It is Senior Day at SIU, and the Salukis can wrap up fourth place in the MVC with a win. UNI has struggled on the road in the second half of the conference season, and this is not a good spot to get healthy in that area. UNI won the first meeting between these teams by four in late-January, and I expect a similar result for the home team in this one.



College Basketball Best Bet: Southern Illinois -2.5 (@ FanDuel)

Marist Red Foxes vs Iona Gaels

In a battle of two teams going opposite directions, Marist comes into this one winners of six of seven and playing its best ball at the right time. On the other side of the coin, Iona has lost four straight and five of six, a slide that has coincided with the loss of Greg Gordon. The Gaels are on an 0-3 SU/ATS slide as road dogs, and I do not see that trend changing today.



College Basketball Best Bet: Marist -2.5 (@ FanDuel)

Drake Bulldogs vs Bradley Braves

Who doesn't love the Drake? The Bulldogs have yet to lose a home game on the season and finish against a Bradley team that has not thrived in the road dog role. In addition to being 10-0 SU in its last 10 home games, Drake is 7-3 ATS in those games. The Bulldogs won the first meeting at Bradley by seven, and I anticipate a similar result today.



College Basketball Best Bet: Drake -4 (@ PointsBet)

