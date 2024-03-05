College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, March 5

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

The 2023-24 College Basketball regular season is winding down. We saw the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament get underway on Monday, with the Horizon, Patriot and Sun Belt tourneys kicking off on Tuesday. It's a great time for basketball lovers, and it's a great time for bettors, too.

Let's grab some winners Tuesday to build that bankroll for the big league tourneys, and, of course, for the NCAA Tournament. Let's get started!

Notre Dame at North Carolina

The Fighting Irish (12-17) travel to Chapel Hill to square off with the Tar Heels (23-6) at 7 p.m. ET at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Notre Dame is easily playing its best basketball of the season, winning five of the past six outings, while covering four in a row, with a 5-1 against the spread (ATS) mark across the past six. That includes wins against Clemson and tournament-hopeful Wake Forest in the past two games, both outright victories as a 6.5-point underdog.

North Carolina has won four in a row since getting upset at Syracuse on Feb. 13. However, UNC has failed to cover the past two as a double-digit favorite, and the Heels are just 3-5 ATS in the past eight games when favored by nine or more points.



College Basketball Best Bet: Notre Dame +15.5 (-114)

North Florida at Austin Peay

The Ospreys (16-15) head to the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee to battle the Governors (17-14) in the ASUN Quarterfinals.

North Florida lost 95-91 in OT in the only previous meeting this season at the very same venue back on Feb. 3. Austin Peay covered that day as a 1.5-point underdog, while the Over (140.5) comfortably connected.

The Ospreys enter this game with four straight Under results, going for 60 or fewer points of offense in two of the previous three outings. However, the defense has been a problem for UNF, coughing up 76 or more points in eight of the past 10 outings, and the Over is 6-4 across that 10-game span.

For the Governors, it's been all about Over results. Austin Peay outlasted Bellarmine 90-87 in OT on Friday in the regular-season finale, cashing the Over (138) for an eighth straight game. The total has gone high in 15 of the previous 17 outings for the Governors, too, including that first and only meeting with UNF in early-February. When Austin Peay is playing, points are sure to follow.



College Basketball Best Bet: Over 146.5 (-115)

Detroit at Wisconsin-Milwaukee

The Titans (1-30) will see their disastrous season come to an end, barring a monstrous upset over the Panthers (17-14) in Milwaukee in Game 3 of the first round of the Horizon League tournament.

Milwaukee swept the regular-season series, posting an 84-61 win as an eight-point favorite at Detroit on Jan. 6, while the Panthers eased by the Titans 87-71 as an 11.5-point favorite on this same court back on Jan. 25. Milwaukee has won and covered the past four meetings with UDM dating back to Dec. 31, 2022.

Detroit has covered the past two games as a double-digit underdog, while going 4-1 ATS in the past five such scenarios. However, the Titans are just 5-7 ATS in the past 12 games overall, while managing to go 8-11 ATS in the past 19 when an underdog of nine or more points.

Milwaukee finished the season on a high note, winning three straight and five of the final six, and it hasn't lost in regulation since Feb. 10 at Robert Morris. And, again, the Panthers swept both regular-season meetings while going 2-0 ATS against the Titans. Back UWM, and feel confident in doing so.



College Basketball Best Bet: Milwaukee -13 (-110)

