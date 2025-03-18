College Basketball Injury Report for First Round of March Madness

Every year when filling out your bracket, deciding what bets to place, or making a DFS lineup, you have to consider injuries coming into the NCAA Tournament. In 2025, there is a lengthy list of recent injuries to some big-name players we need to watch out for. We'll take you through the most impactful players nursing an injury, region-by-region, and how it could affect the prospects of each team in the tournament.

Our college basketball injury report also keeps track of injuries in real-time throughout the day, so be sure to bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest news before brackets lock.

NCAA Tournament Key Injuries

East Region Key Injuries:

Cooper Flagg, F, Duke

Status: Expected to Play - Ankle

The Wooden Award favorite and soon-to-be No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, Flagg suffered a nasty looking ankle injury in the Quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament against Georgia Tech. Flagg was taken to the locker room and was seen in a wheelchair as he went to go get X-rays. Thankfully there was no break, and it has just been a matter of managing swelling. Duke was able to take care of business in the ACC Tournament without its superstar, but the Blue Devils will need him to be able to win a National Championship. Flagg is expected to play when Duke begins its tournament run Friday against the winner of American and Mount St. Mary's. Fortunately, there is so much talent on this Blue Devil roster that even Flagg playing limited minutes should be enough for Duke to advance to the Sweet Sixteen, as it has the easiest draws of all the No. 1 seeds.

Maliq Brown, F, Duke

Status: Questionable - Shoulder

Brown went out just before Cooper Flagg went down with injury in that Georgia Tech game. His injury is more serious, however, as Brown suffered a separated shoulder. The Syracuse transfer has struggled with this shoulder injury throughout much of the season, and Duke has been able to find other options to replace him. It's unclear what his status is for the opening game on Friday, but Mason Gillis and Patrick Ngongba likely would continue to see some extended minutes. Brown is playing 16.8 MPG this season and averaging 2.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Grant Nelson, F, Alabama

Status: Questionable - Knee

Nelson went down during Bama's blowout loss to Florida in the SEC Semifinals with a knee injury and saw a knee specialists Monday to determine the extent of the injury. It's reported that Nelson was able to dodge a bullet, and he is listed as questionable for the opening round matchup against Robert Morris. The 6-11 big man was a big part of the reason why this team made the run to the Final Four last season. Nelson is averaging 11.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals this season. He does a lot for this team as a threat at 6-11 to knock down the shot from the perimeter and go coast-to-coast. If Nelson is unable to go when Alabama begins its run Friday against Robert Morris, expect to see more Jarin Stevenson at the PF slot when the Tide want to spread the floor, as well as more Mouhamed Dioubate when they want to crash the boards.

Langston Love, G, Baylor

Status: Expected to Play - Ankle

Baylor has struggled with a variety of injuries over much of this season, but the only one the Bears are concerned with now is Love. He did not play in the Big 12 Quarterfinals loss to Texas Tech with an ankle injury. It sounds like Love is expected to be able to go for Friday's game against Mississippi State, which will be big considering Love is one of their better three-point shooting options, and the Bulldogs have struggled all season to defend on the perimeter. Love has split time between starting and coming off the bench this season, but he had started the last nine games before going down with the ankle issue.

Kanon Catchings, F, BYU

Status: Day-to-Day - Knee

Catchings has been labeled as day-to-day with a knee injury that has held him out of the last four contests. Catchings started the first 15 games this season, but his role somewhat diminished in Big 12 play. Nevertheless, the 6-9 freshman is still a nice option to have available for coach Kevin Young, averaging 7.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 three-pointers in 18.2 minutes per game this season. BYU comes into the tournament hot having won nine straight before falling in the Big 12 Tournament Semifinals to Houston. The Cougars will open their NCAA Tournament on Thursday against a frisky VCU defense, and having a stretch four like Catchings as an option could certainly help things.

Grant Huffman, G, Vanderbilt

Status: Expected to Play - Undisclosed

Similar to Catchings, Huffman started the first 16 games of the season for Vandy before seeing his role diminish in conference play. Huffman is still a nice piece to bring off the bench as another ball-handler and good perimeter defender. After missing the last three games with an undisclosed issue, Huffman was able to practice with the team over the weekend and is not expected to face any restrictions for the first round matchup against Saint Mary's.

South Region Key Injuries:

Keshon Gilbert, G, Iowa State

Status: Out for Season - Muscle Strain

Coach T.J. Otzelberger did not release Gilbert's status until after the selection committee gave Iowa State a No. 3 seed, which was probably a smart move because of how important he has been to this team this season. Gilbert was averaging 13.4 points, 4.1 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game before it was announced that he would miss the rest of the season with a muscle strain that has caused him to miss four of the last seven games. The pressure now shifts to Curtis Jones and Milan Momcilovic to step up on the offensive end and try to handle some of the load for a Cyclones team that comes into the tournament having dropped four of the last seven.

Tamin Lipsey, G, Iowa State

Status: Expected to Play - Groin

Adding to the challenges that Iowa State is dealing with is the health of Tamin Lipsey, who is one of the best perimeter defenders in the Big 12. Lipsey missed the Big 12 Quarterfinals game against BYU with a groin injury, and consequently, the Cyclones gave up 96 points and 18 three-pointers. Lipsey has progressed over the weekend and is expected to suit up against a team in Lipscomb that can really shoot it at every position. Iowa State needs him to be able to move laterally well to stay with some of these perimeter players coming off screens.

Reyne Smith, G, Louisville

Status: Will Play - Ankle

Smith has missed the last four games with an ankle injury, and even though Louisville was fortunate enough to win three of them before falling in the ACC Finals to Duke, the Cardinals were certainly missing the shooting ability of their senior guard. The College of Charleston transfer led the ACC this season at 3.5 3PM and hit at an over 38-percent clip from behind the arc. Smith also is the team's best free-throw shooter at 94.2 percent, which they could have used down the stretch against a Clemson team they almost coughed up a lead to late. Smith was reportedly close to being able to return in the ACC Championship, but coach Pat Kelsey elected to play it safe and make sure his star shooter was ready to go for the NCAA Tournament. Smith will play against Creighton in the opening game of the first round Thursday.

Magoon Gwath, C, San Diego State

Status: Will Play - Knee

Gwath missed the last five games with a knee injury, but he has already been cleared to return for the NCAA Tournament. As one of the last four teams in, San Diego State will begin its run in Dayton in the First Four against North Carolina on Tuesday evening. Gwath is a difference-maker for this San Diego State team that prides itself on the defensive end of the court, as the freshman is leading the MWC at 2.6 BPG this season. San Diego State has a lot of size already, but adding Gwath back into the mix will help the Aztecs against a North Carolina team who hasn't found any consistency from its frontcourt this entire season.

West Region Key Injuries:

Tyrese Hunter, G, Memphis

Status: Questionable - Foot

Hunter was seen wearing a boot and using crutches during the AAC Championship against UAB after going down with injury in the Semifinals against Tulane. The loss of Hunter comes at the wrong time for Memphis, who has won 16 of the last 17 games. PJ Haggerty has led the way for this team at 21.8 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.8 APG and 1.8 SPG this season, but having another dependable ball-handler and perimeter defender for coach Penny Hardaway is hard to replace. There's been no word at this point of his status for Friday's opening round matchup against a red hot Colorado State team. Baraka Okojie started the AAC Championship in Hunter's place and had five points, four assists and two steals in 28 minutes. Okojie is likely to remain the starter if Hunter can't return, unless the next player I'm about to profile can return.

Dante Harris, G, Memphis

Status: Questionable - Ankle

Harris likely would have been the replacement for Hunter given his experience as a starter early in his career at Georgetown, where he averaged 11.9 points, 4.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds as a sophomore, but he is still nursing an ankle injury that has kept him out since March 4. Harris has averaged 2.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 11.6 minutes per game for Memphis. No word has been given on his status for the NCAA Tournament either, but Memphis would love to get Harris back in the event Hunter is unable to suit up. While the AAC was pretty weak this season, this Memphis team did knock off teams like Michigan State, Clemson, Missouri and Ole Miss in non-conference play, showing that when healthy, the Tigers can compete with anyone.

Chance McMillian, G, Texas Tech

Status: Expected to Play - Upper Body

McMillian missed a pair of games in late-February with a lower-body injury, and now most recently missed the team's Big 12 Semifinals loss to Arizona with what they are calling an upper-body injury. The team is expected to get one of their top scorers back in the mix when the Red Raiders take on UNC-Wilmington on Thursday. McMillian has been one of the most improved players in the Big 12 this season, stepping into a starting role and averaging 14.2 points and 2.3 3PM on 43.4 percent shooting.

Darrion Williams, F, Texas Tech

Status: Expected to Play - Foot

Another player Texas Tech is expected to get back for the start of the NCAA Tournament is Williams, who also missed the most recent contest against Arizona with a foot injury. Williams was seen wearing a boot during the loss to the Wildcats, but thankfully it sounds like everything will be okay for the team's most versatile player. Williams presents a lot of defensive challenges as a skilled four man, averaging 14.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.2 steals per contest this season. When fully healthy, this Texas Tech is capable of reaching the Final Four.

[LOGO} Boogie Fland, G, Arkansas

Status: Expected to Play - Hand

Fland was originally ruled out for the remainder of the season with a hand injury back on Jan. 21. Clearly all the rehab went better than expected, and Fland was able to log a full practice Sunday. Prior to going down with injury, Fland was playing like one of the top freshmen in the country, averaging 15.1 points, 5.7 assists, 1.9 three-pointers and 1.5 steals over the first 18 games. Fland's expected return gives this Arkansas team a whole new dynamic on the offensive end, as Johnell Davis and D.J. Wagner have struggled to shoot the ball for most of the season. The only question is what the rust will look like in a one-game elimination scenario against a Kansas team on Thursday that has been a stingy defensive force most of the season.

Adou Thiero, F, Arkansas

Status: Doubtful - Knee

The bad news for Razorback fans is that Adou Thiero is unlikely to be available for the first round matchup with the Jayhawks. Thiero has missed the last six games with a knee injury and has yet to return to practice. The junior helped offset some of the loss of Fland early in SEC play and was a catalyst in turning this John Calipari-coached Razorbacks squad into more of a defensive minded team. There's a chance Thiero could potentially return down the road should Arkansas be able to advance, but it's hard to win games against good teams without some of your best players.

Mark Mitchell, F, Missouri

Status: Expected to Play - Knee

Mitchell went down with a knee injury in the team's opening game of the SEC Tournament against Mississippi State. The Tigers were able to prevail, but Mitchell was not available in the Quarterfinals when Missouri fell to Florida. The good news is that Mitchell is expected to be ready to go for the first-round matchup with Drake on Thursday. The team's leading scorer had really been catching fire before going down with injury, averaging 20.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists over his previous eight games. Missouri is coming into the tournament having lost four of the last five games, however, and Mitchell needs to lock in on the defensive glass against a gritty Drake team.

Sam Godwin, C, Oklahoma

Status: Questionable - Knee

Godwin has missed the last three games with a knee injury for the Sooners. His injury has been a blow to an Oklahoma team who was already one of the worst rebounding teams in the SEC. Not much has been said about Godwin's status for the NCAA Tournament at the time of writing, so the Sooners likely will have to prepare for Mohamed Wague to start alongside Jalon Moore in the frontcourt for the opening-round matchup against the two-time defending champions in UConn on Friday evening.

Midwest Region Key Injuries:

J'Wan Roberts, F, Houston

Status: Expected to Play - Ankle

Roberts may not be the best player on this list, but from an emotional and leadership standpoint, nobody means more to their team than the fifth-year senior. Roberts suffered an ankle injury in the Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals against Colorado and did not play the final final two games. Fortunately, his team was still able to find a way to win both of those games and wrap up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Roberts has already come out publicly and said that he will be ready to play in their first round game Thursday against SIU-Edwardsville. The 6-8 big man averages 10.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, and coach Kelvin Sampson always puts the ball in his leader's hands down the stretch when they need to make a play.

Lamont Butler, G, Kentucky

Status: Will Play - Shoulder

Butler injured his shoulder after playing just eight minutes in Kentucky's opening game of the SEC Tournament last week. They were fortunate enough to get by the Sooners, but Butler did not play when the Wildcats got ran out of the gym the following night against Alabama. While the team was likely just being cautious with its starting point guard, coach Mark Pope said that Butler will be back when Big Blue begins its NCAA Tournament run Friday against Troy. The fifth-year senior has been in and out of the lineup with various injuries throughout SEC play, but this Kentucky team is different when Butler is on the floor, as he's posted 11.5 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals in 24 games this season and is stellar defensively. Butler was great a couple years ago when he helped take San Diego State to the National Championship Game, and Big Blue Nation will be hoping he can do the same with coach Mark Pope, who has never won an NCAA Tournament game.

Dillon Hunter, G, Clemson

Status: Out for Season - Hand

Clemson is a trendy No. 5 seed to make another deep run after getting to the Elite Eight as a No. 6 seed last year. While they could still accomplish that, the job got harder after Dillon Hunter suffered a broken hand in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals against SMU. Hunter will miss the remainder of the season no matter how far Clemson is able to advance. The 6-4 junior had been seeing more action of late as well, having started eight of the previous nine games before suffering that hand injury. Chauncey Wiggins has been up-and-down this season but should be the fifth starter going forward. He started the first 23 games of the season before coach Brad Brownell started experimenting with Hunter in the starting five.