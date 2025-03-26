College Basketball Sweet 16 Pick'em: PrizePicks Plays for Friday, March 28

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

By the time Friday rolls around, we'll be down to just 12 total teams standings in the NCAA Tournament. After Friday, we'll have pared things down to the Elite Eight. We're rapidly moving toward determining the Final Four, and we'll crown a champion shortly. So far, we have a lot of big-name programs and blue bloods vying for the title. Let's pluck some winners on Friday to stay profitable.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less based on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Jeremy Fears, G, Michigan State

Fears disappeared in the second round against No. 10 seed New Mexico, misfiring on his only two field-goal attempt to finish with five points, all from the free-throw line. He also ended up with just three rebounds, two assists, a blocked shot and a steal.

It wasn't foul trouble or turnovers which nailed him to the bench, either, as he played 27 minutes, and he had just one personal and one miscue. In fact, it was rather inexplicable, other than the fact Jaden Akins had the hot hand, hitting 7-of-11 from the field, while Tre Holloman erupted for 14 points off the bench. Frankie Fidler also hit 10 points in 18 minutes off the bench.

Prior to that, Fears had 11 points and six assists in his NCAA Tournament debut game against Bryant. He and Sparty should have healthy numbers against an Ole Miss defense which allows 71.8 PPG (180th), 43.3 percent (145th) from the field and 32.7 (125th) from behind the 3-point line.



CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jeremy Fears, Over 12.5 Pts+Asts

Tahaad Pettiford, G, Auburn

Pettiford has picked up the pace in the scoring department in the month of March. In two NCAA Tournament games, Pettiford is good for 19.5 PPG, 5.5 RPG and 4.0 APG.

Against No. 16 seed Alabama State in the first round, he went for 16 points, five boards and five dimes with a pair of triples. Against No. 9 seed Creighton in the second round, he was good for 23 points with six rebounds and three assists with two 3-pointers. The 39 points represent the second-best two-game span of his entire season. He had 40 points in back-to-back games at Kentucky and at Texas A&M March 1-4.

Pettiford should be able to keep up his scoring ways against Michigan, a team which is allowing 71.4 PPG (163rd), and it allows 32.0 percent (83rd) from behind the 3-point line.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Tahaad Pettiford, Over 12 Points

Milos Uzan, G, Houston

Uzan had an off shooting night in the second round in an 81-76 victory over Gonzaga, hitting just 2-of-7 from the field, good for seven points in 37 minutes. However, he was good for eight assists and two rebounds to salvage the stat line. In the opening round against No. 16 seed SIUE, he had 16 points, hitting 6-of-7 from the field, including 2-of-2 from downtown.

Uzan is good for 14 or more points in four of the past five games, and he has connected for 22 3-pointers in the previous 11 outings.

Uzan and his Houston teammates should find plenty of open spaces against a Purdue defense which has allowed 71.1 PPG (151st) with a dismal 45.5 percent (271st) defensive field-goal percentage. While Purdue does pretty good against the three, allowing just 30.7 percent (30th), look for Uzan to roll up a healthy point total.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Milos Uzan, Over 12.5 Points

Friday's College Basketball PrizePicks Picks

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Friday:

Jeremy Fears, Michigan State, Over 12.5 Pts+Asts

Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn, Over 12 Points

Milos Uzan, Houston, Over 12.5 Points

