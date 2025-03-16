College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Sunday, March 16

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

On Saturday, it was another "Meat Loaf Night". We went 2-for-3, and missed by a half-turnover after Michigan State freshman Jeremy Fears managed to commit just a single miscue in his team's Big Ten Tournament Semifinal loss to Wisconsin. Let's bounced back with a 3-for-3 on Selection Sunday, as we get ready to ramp up for the NCAA Tournament.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less based on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Bez Mbeng, G, Yale

Mbeng and the Elis will look to pick on a terrible Cornell Big Red defense in the Ivy League Championship Game.

Mbeng posted 12 points with seven rebounds and an assist against Princeton Saturday in the Ivy League Semis. He'll be happy to see Cornell on the other side in the Final. He had 15 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for a triple-double against the Big Red at Cornell on Feb. 8, and he averaged 14.5 PPG, 10.0 APG and 7.0 RPG in two meetings this season.

Cornell's defense is horrific, allowing 77.3 points per game (PPG) to rank 316th in the country, while allowing 44.9 percent (245th) from the field and 33.7 percent (191th) from behind the arc.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Bez Mbeng, Yale, Over 29.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Max Shulga, G, VCU

Shulga, the senior from Kyiv, Ukraine, has struggled a bit in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament. He managed just two points in the Quarterfinals against St. Bonaventure, hitting just 1-of-9 from the field, including 0-for-7 from downtown, ending up with just two points.

Shulga was a little better against Loyola Chicago on Saturday in the Semis, going for 14 points on 5-of-12 shooting, but he still misfired on six of his eight 3-pointer attempts. He made up for his poor shooting ways with 11 assists against the Bonnies, and 10 boards against the Ramblers, showing his versatility when his shot isn't falling. However, we're focused solely on his points here.

Shulga dropped 22 points on George Mason in the only regular season meeting at home, hitting four 3-pointers. George Mason is a tremendous defense, though, and a struggling Shulga is likely to go 'less' on points. The Patriots allow just 63.1 PPG (12th), while limiting teams to 37.9 percent (2nd) and 30.2 percent (20th) from behind the 3-point line.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Max Shulga, Under 14.5 Points

Vladislav Goldin, C, Michigan

Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May brought Goldin with him from FAU to Ann Arbor for games just like these. In the past two seasons in Boca Raton, the Owls made the NCAA Tournament. Goldin is one of the most dynamic big men in the country, and he really blossomed in the second half of the season.

Goldin went for 25 points and 10 rebounds in the 81-80 Semifinal win over Maryland Saturday, and he is averaging 20.0 PPG and 9.0 RPG in two Big Ten Tournament games. In the first meeting with Wisconsin in the regular season, Goldin went for 24 points and five rebounds back on Dec. 3 in Madtown, hitting 9-of-16 from the field.

However, the Badgers allow teams to hit just 42.2 percent (86th) from the field. Goldin is not going to have a bad game, but this is an awfully high number, too.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Vladislav Goldin, Under 27.5 Pts+Rebs

