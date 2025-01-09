College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Thursday, January 9

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

On Thursday night, we have a mixture of power conference games and players available, as well as some West Coast Conference basketball, too. The highlight of the night might be the Washington-Michigan State conference matchup in East Lansing in the early window.

If you're unfamiliar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Keeshawn Barthelemy, G, Oregon

The Oregon Ducks travel to Columbus to battle the Ohio State Buckeyes, looking to avenge the football team's lost in the playoffs.

Bathelemy snapped a four-game skid with single-digit point totals, hitting 5-of-8 from the field, including 2-of-4 from behind the arc, to finish with 14 points, five assists and four rebounds with a blocked shot in 29 minutes in an 83-79 victory over Maryland. It was his highest point total since Dec. 4 at USC, when he dropped 18 on the Trojans. Perhaps he'll be able to build off the momentum of the showing against the Terps to pass the Bucks.

Barthelemy and his Ducks teammates could face little resistance at Schottenstein Center on Thursday, as the Buckeyes allowed 75.0 PPG, which isn't great. Surprisingly, though, Ohio State does limit the opposition to just 39.1 percent from the field, and 28.9 percent from behind the arc, so he might have to draw an extra trip or two to the free-throw line to get over the hump here.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Keeshawn Barthelemy, Over 9 Points

Austin Rapp, F, Portland

As mentioned above, we have a WCC battle to pick from. The Portland Pilots and San Francisco Dons meet at The Sobrato Center in San Francisco at 10 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+.

San Francisco is just so-so on the defensive end, allowing 66.8 PPG, while teams are hitting 41.3 percent from the field, including 31.6 percent from the perimeter. That's OK, as Rapp might not tear it up in the points department, but he is also very efficient on the glass.

Rapp scored 10 points last time out on an ugly 3-of-12 night against Saint Mary's, but he picked up the pace with eight rebounds and five assists. In fact, he could have cashed the Over on this Pts+Rebs+Asts projection in six of the past seven outings. He has scored 15 or more points in five of those games, while going for six or more boards in four of the previous five outings.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Austin Rapp, Over 20.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Parsa Fallah, F, Oregon State

Let's make it a 3-for-3 night using three players from three different schools from the beautiful state of Oregon.

Fallah and his Oregon State teammates will look to roll up big totals against a Santa Clara defense which has conceded 74 or more points in six in a row, and 80 or more points in each of the previous four outings.

The defense for the Broncos is horrific, allowing 75.3 PPG to rank 283rd in the nation, while allowing teams to hit 43.7 percent from the field. Teams are going for 32.8 percent from behind the 3-point line, too. Fallah should be able to knock down plenty of high-percentage shots near the basket in the paint.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Parsa Fallah, Over 14.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Thursday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Thursday:

