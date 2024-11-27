College Hoops Barometer: Stock Up/Stock Down in NCAA Men's Basketball

This article is part of our College Hoops Barometer series.

Could this be the beginning of the end for the two-time reigning champs? The UConn Huskies dropped two-straight games in the Maui Invitational, snapping a 17-game winning streak dating back to last season. The retooled and reloaded Huskies lost narrowly to Memphis and then Colorado in their first real tests of the new campaign. Connecticut allowed both the Tigers as well as the Buffaloes to shoot over 50-percent from three-point land; indeed, coach Danny Hurley lamented the team's poor defensive efforts in the postgame press conference following the defeat to Colorado. The season is only in its infancy, and teams can look completely different in March as compared to how they looked in November. That being said, a three-peat would be an incredible feat, and may end up proving too difficult even for this juggernaut of a program.

Let's take a look at some players making waves in this edition of the College Hoops Barometer. Hope everyone has a wonderful Thanksgiving!

UPGRADE

John Tonje, G, Wisconsin – Tonje has come from virtual anonymity to take the college basketball world by storm. A transfer from Mizzou who averaged 2.6 points in eight games played last year, Tonje has torched the competition to begin this season, particularly when the competition has stiffened. He poured in 41 points a couple of weeks ago in an upset win over Arizona, hitting a staggering 21-of-22 foul shots. Most recently, he paced the Badgers with 33 points in the championship game of the Greenbrier Tip-Off versus Pittsburgh. The 6-5 senior is averaging 23 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest to lead Wisconsin to a 7-0 start. Tonje has been one of the biggest surprises of the 2024-2025 campaign.

Amari Williams, C, Kentucky – Even averaging less than 20 minutes played per game to start the season, Williams has shown his multi-faceted impact. Certainly, his large 7-foot frame allows for a huge rebounding advantage, as seen by his 10.7 boards per tilt average. However, Williams is also a capable passer out of the post, managing 2.5 dimes per contest. Williams can also be a force on the defensive end, swatting two shots per contest. His versatile skill set was on full display Tuesday versus Western Kentucky, as he tallied eight points, 10 rebounds, three assists and four blocks in the 87-68 triumph over the Hilltoppers. As long as Williams can limit his turnovers (he's averaging three per game), the Drexel transfer can be a difference maker for Kentucky.

Jacob Meyer, G, DePaul – The Blue Demons won a total of three games last season. They hired Chris Holtmann, who signed a bevy of transfer, including Isaiah Rivera, David Skogman and Meyer. The trio currently leads DePaul in scoring, with Meyer leading the way. Meyer is scoring 15.2 points per contest, while also grabbing four rebounds and dishing out 1.7 assists per clash. The Blue Demons are off to a stunning 6-0 start. To be fair, the schedule has been rather soft. That being said, this program could not buy a win last season, finishing 0-20 in Big East play. Fast forward just one season, and the Blue Demons already have their sights set on the first NCAA Tournament berth in over 20 years.

Maxime Raynaud, F, Stanford – Raynaud was really good last year for the Cardinal; through seven games as a senior, he has been exceptional. Raynaud is averaging 23.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per contest. Unsurprisingly given those averages, he has registered a double-double in every game thus far this season. He has scored at least 30 points on two occasions, and has grabbed at least 14 boards three times. The seven-footer is even shooting 42.3-percent from three-point range. Raynaud simply must be considered among the best forwards in college basketball at this time.

CHECK STATUS

Markus Burton, G, Notre Dame – Burton left Tuesday's loss to Rutgers early with a knee injury. The Rookie of the Year in the ACC last season, Burton had been even better for the Irish as a sophomore before the injury, averaging 18.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He was also shooting better percentages from both the field as well as the three-point arc. The severity of the injury is currently unknown. Sophomore Logan Imes played 35 minutes in place of Burton, and would appear to be the chief beneficiary if Burton misses additional time. Princeton transfer Matt Allocco posted season highs in points and rebounds and would also be asked to shoulder a heavier burden.

Chance Moore, G, St. Bonaventure – The Bonnies are 6-0 for the first time since the 1969-1970 campaign, perhaps not coincidentally after hiring notable ESPN personality and alumnus Adrian Wojnarowski as the general manager of the men's basketball program. Moore was one of the transfers brought in during the offseason from Missouri State. He has nearly doubled his production from a season ago in terms of points and rebounds, averaging 16.2 points and eight boards per contest to lead the squad in both categories. The Bonnies have five players averaging double figures in points to begin the year, including Iowa transfer Dasonte Bowen, who also leads the squad in assists. As with DePaul above, the transfer portal can allow for much quicker program turnarounds; the Bonnies did not even need a true Woj bomb.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, F, NC State – Last year's Cinderella squad to the Final Four, the Wolfpack lost several key components but added guard Marcus Hill from Bowling Green and forward Huntley-Hatfield from Louisville. The 6-10 senior was expected to fill the big shoes of DJ Burns. Thus far, Huntley-Hatfield has been decent, albeit unspectacular. He is averaging 11.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per tilt. By contrast, the senior averaged 8.4 rebounds per tilt a season ago with the Cardinals. Likewise, Huntley-Hatfield has provided limited, if any shot-blocking on the interior. The sample size is small, and NC State has yet to be tested en route to a 5-0 start, but the Wolfpack will need more from Huntley-Hatfield if they expect to make another deep run in March.

Wooga Poplar, G, Villanova – Poplar seemed to get better and more reliable each year at Miami, including playing central roles in back-to-back Hurricane squads that made deep runs in the NCAA Tournament. In particular, Poplar went from an abysmal three-point shooter to hitting almost 40-percent of his treys a season ago. He transferred to Villanova, where he has taken on a similar role, though with no quite the same level of team success. The Wildcats are just 3-4 to begin the season, including losses against Saint Joseph's and Columbia. The second-leading scorer behind Eric Dixon, Wooga is also second on the squad in rebounding at 6.4 boards per tilt. Unfortunately, if the Wildcats are struggling during what is supposed to be an easier non-conference portion of the schedule, one can only imagine the difficulties Poplar and company will encounter when they face the likes of Connecticut, Marquette, St. John's and Xavier.

DOWNGRADE

Damian Dunn, G, Pittsburgh – Dunn will be sidelined through the new year after dislocating his thumb and requiring surgery. Dunn spent four years at Temple where he averaged over 13 points per contest for three-straight seasons before transferring to Houston. He played more of a complementary role for the Cougars last season, but was expected to take on greater responsibilities for the Panthers, especially with Bub Carrington going to the NBA. He was averaging 11.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per tilt prior to the injury. Look for senior Ishmael Leggett and sophomore Jaland Lowe to attempt to pick up the slack in Dunn's absence.

Dion Brown, G, Boston College – Brown averaged 19 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest last season at UMBC. He entered the transfer portal and landed at Boston College. Despite starting six of seven games for the Eagles, Brown's production has taken a nosedive as compared to last year. He is sixth on the team in scoring at just 5.9 points per tilt. He has yet to find his shooting stroke at BC, hitting a mere 36.2-percent of his shots from the floor. By contrast, he shot over 50-percent for the entire year with the Retrievers. Brown has yet to hit his stride with his new school, and unfortunately the schedule is only going to get more difficult as the season progresses.