College Hoops Barometer: Risers & Fallers

This article is part of our College Hoops Barometer series.

Trayce Jackson-Davis , F, Indiana – Following a fairly surprising loss to Maryland, the Hoosiers have beaten ranked opponents in back-to-back games. In a matchup of titanic juggernauts, Jackson-Davis out-dueled Zach Edey and the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers by a score of 79-74. Though Edey collected a staggering 33 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks for the

Gonzaga has won the regular season of the West Coast Conference for 10-straight years. That streak is now in jeopardy, thanks to Saint Mary's. The Gaels dispatched of the 'Zags by a score of 78-70 over the weekend, giving them a two-game cushion over the Bulldogs. Saint Mary's is currently undefeated with a record of 10-0 in conference play. Freshman Aidan Mahaney is the team's leading scorer, though senior Logan Johnson runs the show and provides a steady veteran presence in the backcourt. In fact, the remainder of the starting lineup is filled with upperclassmen, including seniors Alex Ducas and Kyle Bowen . Junior forward Mitchell Saxen has been a beast on the interior for the Gaels, including going toe-to-toe with Drew Timme in the 78-70 win over the 'Zags in overtime. Saxen has racked up three consecutive double-doubles. The two schools with clash again in the regular season finale for both programs. This time around, the Gaels could be the ones with the West Coast Conference crown in their sights.

Gonzaga has won the regular season of the West Coast Conference for 10-straight years. That streak is now in jeopardy, thanks to Saint Mary's. The Gaels dispatched of the 'Zags by a score of 78-70 over the weekend, giving them a two-game cushion over the Bulldogs. Saint Mary's is currently undefeated with a record of 10-0 in conference play. Freshman Aidan Mahaney is the team's leading scorer, though senior Logan Johnson runs the show and provides a steady veteran presence in the backcourt. In fact, the remainder of the starting lineup is filled with upperclassmen, including seniors Alex Ducas and Kyle Bowen. Junior forward Mitchell Saxen has been a beast on the interior for the Gaels, including going toe-to-toe with Drew Timme in the 78-70 win over the 'Zags in overtime. Saxen has racked up three consecutive double-doubles. The two schools with clash again in the regular season finale for both programs. This time around, the Gaels could be the ones with the West Coast Conference crown in their sights.

Here are some other players and squads in the headlines as we dive into this edition of the College Hoops Barometer.

UPGRADE

Trayce Jackson-Davis, F, Indiana – Following a fairly surprising loss to Maryland, the Hoosiers have beaten ranked opponents in back-to-back games. In a matchup of titanic juggernauts, Jackson-Davis out-dueled Zach Edey and the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers by a score of 79-74. Though Edey collected a staggering 33 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks for the game, Jackson-Davis more than held his own, compiling 25 points, seven rebounds and five blocks for Indiana. Jackson-Davis followed up that performance with 20 points, 18 rebounds and six dimes in Tuesday's 66-60 victory over Rutgers. Jackson-Davis has snatched at least 18 boards in three of the last five outings for the Hoosiers. He has double-doubles in eight of the last 10 outings. Indiana has won seven of its last eight games overall.

Tristen Newton, G, Connecticut – Newton tallied a triple-double in Tuesday's impressive win over a ranked Marquette squad. Newton registered 12 points, 10 rebounds and 12 dimes in the 87-72 thrashing of the Golden Eagles. The East Carolina transfer has stepped his game up recently for the Huskies, averaging 17.8 points, 5.5 rebounds. 6.3 assists and 2.3 steals over the last four contests for UConn. Perhaps unsurprisingly, on the heels of improved play from Newton, the Huskies have won their last three games after a minor midseason swoon.

Kevin Cross, F, Tulane – The Green Wave is looking for its first NCAA Tournament bid since 1995. Tulane has an impressive triumvirate that could push them into the big dance. Point guard Jalen Cook nearly went pro last year after a successful transfer from LSU but decided to return to Tulane. Jaylen Forbes, a former Alabama guard, gives the Green Wave arguably the top-scoring backcourt duo in the nation. Each player is averaging at least 19.0 points per game this season. Cross gives the Green Wave some stability up front -- the 6-8 junior is averaging 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He has been even better of late, scoring 22 points in an OT win at Memphis over the weekend, then had a mammoth outing in Tuesday's win over Cincinnati. In another OT thriller, Cross recorded 27 points, 15 rebounds and six assists. If not for the stupendous season of the Houston Cougars, Tulane would have had a legitimate shot at winning the American Athletic Conference.

CHECK STATUS

Terry Roberts, G, Georgia – A concussion has caused Roberts to miss the last two games for the Bulldogs. Georgia's leading scorer is averaging 15.0 points to go along with 4.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists this season, his first in Athens. The transfer from Bradley also leads the squad in dishing, while placing fourth in assists. Roberts has been more of a volume scorer for the Bulldogs this season, as the step up in competition to the SEC has resulted in decreased in his shooting percentage. More specifically, he is hitting just 38.8 percent of his shots from the field, including 31.3 percent from three-point land. Junior Justin Hill has seen the biggest spike in playing time since the injury to Roberts. Hill is averaging 16.5 points and 5.0 assists in two games since replacing Roberts, though Georgia has lost both matchups.

Chuck Harris, G, Butler – Harris has been battling concussion issues of his own, also missing the last two games for his squad. On the season, Harris averaging 11.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. Harris has been enjoying his best collegiate season while at Butler, posting career highs in field goal percentage, rebounding, assists and steals. Sophomore Jayden Taylor has been shuffled back and forth between the bench and the starting lineup this season but has got the starting nod in each of the last two games with Harris sidelined. Taylor has responded with back-to-back 19-point outings, averaging 38 minutes played per contest during that time period.

Joshua Morgan, C, USC – The Trojans have won six of the last seven games, though their task just got a bit more difficult, as Morgan will be shelved for the foreseeable future due to an ankle ailment. The junior had started the first 22 games of the season for Southern Cal, averaging 7.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 rejections per contest. Morgan has been a particularly ferocious force on the defensive end, as he leads the entire Pac-12 in shot-blocking. 7-1 freshman Vince Iwuchukwu started USC's first game without Morgan, though Harrison Hornery and Iaroslav Niagu may also see some additional minutes.

DOWNGRADE

Noah Reynolds, G, Wyoming – Reynolds must feel snake-bitten. He suffered his third concussion of the year and will now be sidelined for the remainder of the season. Reynolds was having something of a coming out party this season when healthy, as he led the Cowboys with 14.5 points per game. With Graham Ike also shelved for the season, Wyoming has limped to a 7-15 record overall. Hunter Maldonado will be asked to carry the Cowboys down the stretch, though the task will be tall. He scored 34 points over the weekend at San Jose State; the Cowboys still lost by 20.

Avery Anderson, G, Oklahoma State – Anderson has a wrist injury that will require surgery, leaving the Cowboys guard sidelined indefinitely. Anderson was averaging 11.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest prior to the injury. He leads Oklahoma State in dishing and is second in scoring. The timing could not be worse for the Cowboys either, as they have won five of their last six contests, including two against ranked opponents in the form of Iowa State and TCU. Senior Caleb Asberry posted a season-high 19 points last game without the services of Anderson, while fellow senior John-Michael Wright chipped in 17 points. Both upperclassmen will be asked to aid in the offensive production as long as Anderson is out.

Mawot Mag, F, Rutgers – The Scarlet Knights have lost a key part of their defensive scheme and rebounding ability, as Mag suffered a torn ACL in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season. Mag started every game for Rutgers prior to the injury, managing 7.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per clash. Junior Aundre Hyatt, once upon a time a member of the LSU Tigers, is the likely candidate to replace Mag. Hyatt has had an impactful season in his own right, averaging 9.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per tilt in a prominent bench role.

J'Vonne Hadley, G, Colorado – Hadley suffered a hand injury last week during Colorado's win over California, and unfortunately for the Buffs, the issue could cause their leading rebounder to miss the remainder of the campaign. Hadley has started 19 of 22 games for Colorado this season en route to averages of 8.0 points and 5.9 rebounds per tilt. Hadley was also third in scoring for the squad behind Tristan da Silva and K.J. Simpson. Senior Jalen Gabbidon got the starting nod in place of Hadley, though junior Luke O'Brien also played 20 minutes and will be asked to shoulder some of the load in Hadley's absence.