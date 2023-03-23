DFS College Basketball: Friday Preview & Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

The second group of Sweet 16 teams will battle it out on Friday for a spot in the Elite 8 over the weekend. The difference in this slate and Thursday's is that we have some sizable favorites in Alabama, Creighton and Houston. Outside of one game, we also have some very low totals. What all this means is I expect a lot of ownership on the Texas and Xavier game with the closest spread and highest total.

Top Tier

Brandon Miller, F, Alabama ($8,800)

The story of this slate is that the top guys are underpriced and value is close to non-existent. Brandon Miller was said to be battling a groin injury in Alabama's first round game, but came back against Maryland to play 34 minutes and look much more like his normal self. This price is the cheapest we have seen, and while the value isn't good, at least DraftKings gave us a little break on the top pricing.

Dylan Disu F, Texas ($7,600)

Texas seems to be going as Dylan Disu goes at the moment, as he carried the Longhorns into the Sweet 16 against Penn State last weekend. He was bumped to 31 minutes in that game, and I expect more of the same in close games. This is a great matchup for Texas, pace-wise, and we have to be interested in multiple pieces from this game.

Middle Tier

Marcus Carr, G, Texas ($7,400)

As I said above, I love the matchup here for Texas, and Carr could have a field day in this pace-up spot. He will play max minutes here against a Xavier team that plays well above average in terms of pace. Guards in general have had success against Xavier, and we've seen that in both matchups in the NCAA Tournament so far.

Charles Bediako, F, Alabama ($6,300)

A lot of Alabama pieces are underpriced compared to where they have been, and the reason for that is the pace-down matchup with San Diego State. Bediako has been contributing in all categories and is a walking double double at this point in a full allotment of minutes. I don't see anyone on San Diego State who can check him down low in this one.

Bargain Tier

Tyrese Hunter, G, Texas ($5,400)

Hunter will likely be very popular at this price tag with the lack of value and his minutes. Hunter will play minutes in the mid 30s, and he has been a pretty steady producer since early February for Texas. I have no trouble playing the chalk here and getting different somewhere else in my builds.

Bensley Joseph, G, Miami ($4,300)

This one is a little bit speculative, but the value on this slate just isn't good, so if you want someone in this range, you are going to have to take a chance. Miami's Nisine Poplar is questionable for tomorrow, and even if he plays, he could be somewhat limited. Poplar only played 18 minutes against Indiana and that opened the door for more minutes for Bensley Joseph. He was very good as well with a 7-5-5 stat line for 27 DraftKings points. It's all about the minutes for Joseph.

