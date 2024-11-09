DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Saturday, Sat. 9th

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

The 2024-25 college basketball regular season heads into the first weekend, and it's a full slate on Saturday with some big-time teams in action, including blue bloods Arizona and Kentucky. Baylor and Arkansas, as well as Auburn and Houston, also square off in a pair of battles between ranked teams.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started!

Enoch Cheeks, G, Dayton

The Flyers of Dayton battle the Wildcats of Northwestern at UD Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN+.

Cheeks opened the season with 13 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot with a 3-pointer in 25 minutes against St. Francis (PA) on Monday night in the team's 30-point blowout win in the opener.

Cheeks is looking to improve on last season's effort against Northwestern in Evanston when he posted nine points and four rebounds in 31 minutes in a 71-66 loss on Nov. 10, 2023. Look for Cheeks to get Over the hump in points + rebounds.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Enoch Cheeks, Over 16.5 Pts+Rebs

Chaunce Jenkins, G, Seton Hall

Jenkins fired out of the chute to start the new season. He ended up with 19 points with six rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal in a 57-53 victory against St. Peter's on Monday.

Jenkins hit 4-of-9 from the field, while hitting 2-of-3 from behind the 3-point line against the Peacocks. It was impressive considering he accounted for 33.3% of the team's scoring in the win.

Jenkins averaged 1.5 3-pointers last season with Old Dominion last season. He gives the Pirates a solid shooter on the wing, and he should be strong against Fordham, a team which allowed 9 made 3-pointers in a 92-60 blowout loss at St. John's.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Chaunce Jenkins, Over 1.5 3-Pointers

Kadary Richmond, G, St. John's

Richmond was one of four players for the Red Storm to score in double digits in the 92-60 victory against Fordham. Now, Richmond and his teammates set their sights on Quinnipiac.

Richmond opened the season 7-of-12 from the field, including 1-of-2 from behind the 3-point line, while going for nine rebounds, five assists and a steal in 30 minutes. We'll focus on the assists, as he went Over 4.5 dimes in the opener, and he's a good bet to do so against the Bobcats from the MAAC on Saturday afternoon.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Kadary Richmond, Over 4.5 Assists

Wednesday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Wednesday:

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Basketball Picks page.

For more fantasy college hoops content, be sure to check out features like our college basketball injury report, college basketball depth charts and latest college basketball news.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.