DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Tuesday, November 14

Chucky Hepburn, G, Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Badgers travel to meet the Providence Friars, and our first selection will be rolling with the Over 18.5 points+rebounds+assists for G Chucky Hepburn. He is averaging 16.5 points per game (PPG), 2.5 rebounds per game (RPG) and 3.5 assists per game (APG) through two outings.

In the opener against Arkansas State at the Kohl Center, Hepburn hit a very efficient 7-of-10 from the field to end up with 20 points, including a pair of successful 3-pointers, while dishing out six assists with a rebound. And in Friday's 80-70 setback against visiting Tennessee, Hepburn was still a decent 5-of-9 from the floor, going for 13 points to go along with four boards and a dime.

The Friars have been locking it down on defense, allowing just 59 points against Columbia in the opener, and 69 points against Milwaukee. But facing a Big Ten power is quite a step up, and the Badgers should be able to rack up plenty of points with a smattering of rebounds and assists at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, with Hepburn totaling at least 19 combined points, rebounds and assists, likely getting into the teens in points.

Terrence Shannon Jr., G, Illinois

The Illinois Fighting Illini will host the Marquette Golden Eagles at the State Farm Center in Champaign were the Illini has won a pair of tune-up games against Eastern Illinois and Oakland. Shannon is the only player in orange and blue averaging double-digit points on the season. However, he has managed exactly 22.0 combined points+rebounds+assists in the two outings.

As such, against a much more quality opponent, we'll go low on his total. Marquette is ranked No. 4 in the nation, and it has allowed just 70 points against Northern Illinois, and 65 points against Rider of the MAAC. It has been decent defensively, with an early 38.2% defensive field-goal percentage, limiting teams to 67.5 PPG overall.

Shannon and the Illini haven't lit it up against a pair of tomato cans, so they'll likely struggle against a top-5 team. Illinois does it with defense, and plays a very deliberate style of offense, and overall the Illini isn't a very good 3-point shooting team, at least not yet. Shannon is just 5-of-13 from behind the arc, or 38.5%. It's going to be a slow go, and Shannon will likely hover around 20 combined points, rebounds and assists at best.

Tyrese Proctor, G, Duke

Looking to the Michigan State-Duke showdown, one thing jumps off the board in the total rebounds category. The total for Tyrese Proctor is set at 3.5, and this is a strong Under play.

Through the first two games, including the marquee matchup with Arizona, Proctor has pulled down just three total rebounds. That's 1.5 rebounds per game. He managed just a single board in his 38 minutes against the Wildcats, while going for two rebounds in 25 minutes in a blowout win against Dartmouth in the opener.

The rebounding has mostly fallen upon the shoulders of Kyle Filipowski, who has notched 7.5 rebounds per game, while Mark Mitchell is good for 5.0 rebounds per contest. Proctor has focused on his scoring and dishing out assists in the early going. Last season Proctor was good for just 3.2 rebounds per game in 31 outings across 28.9 minutes per game, too. Feel confident tossing Proctor into your 3-player power play.

