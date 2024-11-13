DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Wednesday, Nov. 13th

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

The 2024-25 college basketball has another exciting slate on Wednesday night, with seven ranked teams in action on the college hardwood.

Boogie Fland, G, Arkansas

The freshman Fland had landed in Fayetteville from The Bronx, and that's big change for a 17-year-old kid. Heck, that's a big change for anybody!

Fland has hit the ground running at the University of Arkansas, scoring 17 points in each of his games. He was particularly impressive for Coach Cal in the 72-67 loss against Baylor, as he added seven assists, five rebounds and zero turnovers.

Fland is actually the first Arkansas played to manage those kind of offensive numbers without a turnover. Boogie dropped in three triples on five attempts against Baylor, and he looks like he is just scratching the surface.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Boogie Fland, Over 16 Points

Andrej Stojakovic, G, California

We get a big matchup, as the Cal Bears of the ACC battle the Vanderbilt Commodores of the SEC at Memorial Coliseum in Nashville. If you want to tune into this game, it tips at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ or SEC Network+.

Stojakovic has hit three triples in the first two games, while averaging 15.5 PPG, 6.0 RPG and 1.5 3-pointers per game. He was just 5-of-17 the last time out against Cal Poly, but despite the 12 misfires from the field, he was still able to hit a pair of 3-pointers. Stojakovic might catch fire, or he might struggle with his shot. However, he has a short memory and keeps jacking up shots, attempting 12 shots from behind the arc already, so that increases his chances of hitting just two.

Vanderbilt is allowing teams to hit at a 41.3 percent clip from behind the arc through two games, so that increases Stojakovic's chances, too.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Andrej Stojakovic, Over 1.5 3-Pointers

JT Toppin, F, Texas Tech

In the final play, let's roll with JT Toppin to get the job done cleaning the glass.

Toppin was able to grab eight rebounds in the opener against Bethune-Cookman last Tuesday, and that was in just 27 minutes. In only 22 minutes in a rout of Northwestern State, Topping was good for seven boards.

In blowout games, star players tend to see a decrease in playing time, as the game gets out of hand, and coaches like to empty the bench and get reserves from valuable early-season playing time. That likely won't be the case against Wyoming, a team that isn't a lower-level team like BCC and Northwestern State. Wyoming isn't a very good rebounding team, and it had an even rebounding margin against Tennessee State of the OVC last time out. Toppin should have his way on the glass.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: JT Toppin, Over 7.5 Rebounds

