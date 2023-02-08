DFS College Basketball: Wednesday Preview and Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

Another 12-game main slate awaits Wednesday evening, tipping at 6:30 p.m. EST, with five games in the 8:30 window doubling to the evening contest.

We're not quite as forward-heavy as some of the recent slates have been, and we're also not nearly as high scoring, at least given Tuesday's plethora of 145-155 point game totals. Most of these matchups sit around 135 points with only four going north of 140. Winnings scores figure to be lower as such.

Top Tier

Jesse Edwards, F, Syracuse ($9,100)

We seem to have a nice discount here, both in regards to the slate's other high-priced forwards and to Edwards $9,900 season-high number. He went through a rough patch, but is coming off of two straight terrific outings, highlighted by 47.25 DKP against Boston College. That's his potential, and one that should be realized in a favorable matchup against a Florida State defense that ranks 231st in efficiency, per KenPom.

Justyn Mutts, F, Virginia Tech ($8,200)

I believe we want a share of the Hokies attack Wednesday, as they are expected to score 75 points, but it's a deep unit that isn't easy to trust individually. But I think the matchup sets up well for Mutts. If we get Boston College's Quinten Post ($8,100) paired with VT's Grant Basile ($8,300), that's going to leave the Eagles a tad undersized to handle Mutts on the glass. I'd expect stable scoring via offensive boards and/or drop off passes on dribble penetration, and Mutts has proven capable of diverse stat lines with an ability to pass and create steals. He went for 38.0 DKP in an earlier meeting for a reason, and I'd anticipate at least a 4x return again Wednesday.

Middle Tier

Trey Alexander, G, Creighton ($6,600)

Alexander is becoming a mainstay in my columns. The price is trending downward slightly, adding to my interest. He's scored in double-digits in 10 straight games and averages a solid 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals, creating a very nice floor. Four times in those 10 games, he's topped 30 DKP, three times flirting with 40+, showing there's a ceiling there too. Seton Hall is elite defensively (13th) and don't play fast (220th), but Alexander earned 31.0 DKP against the Pirates previously. There are multiple paths to a return here, making Alexander a stable glue guy for builds.

Tanner Groves, F, Oklahoma ($6,200)

Groves price point has fallen so much, we almost have to take notice. But it's fallen for good reason, having played just 11 minutes in the Sooners' last outing while putting up nine points and five boards total in his last two outings. That's certainly enough to sink your team, so this is a GPP bounce-back hope only. Groves was good for 37.25 DKP against Baylor earlier in the year. We're not chasing that, but it illustrates the upside that could occur if we get a bounce back.

Bargain Tier

Bryce Thompson, G, Oklahoma State ($5,800)

The Cowboys have a solid, 70-point implied total, but don't have many reliable scorers to get them to that mark. Enter Thompson, at a slight discount from his normal 6k+ price point. He is good for essentially that, putting the ball in the basket. He leads the team with a 37.9 percent 3-point percentage rate, and at this price, the 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists he averages actually add to the appeal. He should see ample minutes, shouldering additional offensive responisbilies with Avery Anderson sidelined, leading to steady production by default.

Riley Kugel, G, Florida ($4,600)

We're at the point in the season where sneaky values are going to be unlikely, and when they are present, it's likely due to an injury that makes it super chalky. As such, we're simply trying to find a low-priced option that can give us a hope at a 3-4x return, and Kugel seems to fit that mold. He's started four straight, averaging 7.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals across 27.5 minutes. The last number is my favorite at this price, as we can't usually find that kind of opportunity. Paired with Alabama's first-ranked tempo, there should be confidence in Kugel's return.

