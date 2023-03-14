DFS College Basketball: Wednesday Preview and Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

While there are eight NIT games Wednesday night to go along with two NCAA Play-In matchups, DraftKings has only chosen to include three of those former games in their main slate, giving us five games to break down. That likely creates more parity and the need for creativity, but we've still got a $5,000 first-place prize on the table.

Only Arizona State-Nevada has a total of less than 143 points, so points should come somewhat freely. We don't have a healthy player priced north of $8,900, further suggesting it's going to take some serious scoring to take home that big prize. Perhaps a few of the names, paired with your own ideas, get you to that mark.

Cincinnati's Landers Nolley ($8,300) isn't an official play for me given his current form that isn't paired with the price, even on a discounted slate overall. However, how do we ignore a potential revenge narrative against his former Virginia Tech squad? There are better plays based on value and opportunity, but there may not be a more fun play. No known bad blood exists, but it's hard to think Nolley won't have an extra bounce in his step.

Top Tier

Taylor Hendricks, F, UCF ($8,200)

We successfully pounded opposing frontcourt players against Florida once Colin Castleton ($10,000) went down, so Wednesday shouldn't be any different. Hendricks has been rock-solid, scoring in double-figures in 10 of his last 11 (the outlier being his last game against surging Memphis), averaging 17.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks. He's shown ample upside too, with five games of at least 36.25 DKP in that stretch.

Desmond Cambridge, G, Arizona State ($7,400)

This game has the slate's lowest total, but it's a toss-up contest that arguably has the biggest stakes, with the winner getting a shot at TCU to advance to the Round of 32. As such, I'll take the volume option for the Sun Devils. Cambridge has taken double-digit shots in 10 straight, averaging 14.4 attempts in that stretch. He's only connected on 36.1 percent of those, so there might be room to grow despite the struggles, but the volume, paired with peripherals, is terrific at this number. He's averaged 14.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.2 steals in that span, and we know he'll have the lead with ASU looking to advance.

Middle Tier

Joirdon Karl Nicholas, F, Texas Southern ($6,300)

Nicholas is in a two-game funk, so perhaps the game logs have others fading his overall body of work, and/or our value report, where he really stands out. Prior to this two-game lackidaisical stretch, Nicholas has averaged 11.6 points and 10.3 rebounds across his last 10 outings. That's elite upside at this price. The game has a nice 147 point expected total and narrow spread, and Fairleigh Dickinson doesn't offer a bigger body than 6-foot-6 to combat his 6-foot-9 frame.

DJ Davis, G, UC Irvine ($6,300)

We'll have more on Oregon's predicted absences below, and that will boost the potential here. Davis is a high-end scorer, going for 19 or more in four of six while averaging 17.9 across the Anteaters' last 12. That alone sets him up for a 3x return, and if the Ducks are as depleted as expected, there should be room for growth. To be clear, Davis does minimal, at best, peripherally, but he likely won't need to in order to provide ample production. Junior wing Dawson Baker ($6,100) is in a similar boat, with slightly-higher minutes over his last 10, a slightly-higher usage rate over the same span and a slightly-lower price (though the game log is a bit more volatile).

Bargain Tier

Quincy Guerrier, F, Oregon ($4,800)

Think of this as a placeholder while considering Guerrier's merits. Oregon is plagued with injuries (or potentially opt-outs), but at least it will compete. Guards Will Richardson ($6,400) and Jermaine Couisnard ($5,700) are out, and forward N'Faly Dante ($7,900) is uncertain, so what do the Ducks have left? Plenty of new-found opportunities is the answer, so let's grab a placeholder and be willing to adjust with the late, 11 p.m. EST tipoff. We know Guerrier's potential, as he was a near double-double average as a sophomore at Syracuse. Oregon is still heavily-favored despite lineup questions, and the game has a solid 146.5-point total. There's going to be a lot of appeal in the Ducks, though we just may not have the right answer early in the day.

Jason Jitoboh, F, Florida ($4,600)

It's not often we target both sides of a likely one-on-one matchup, but Jitoboh seems to have standalone potential/stability despite being asked to slow Hendricks, who is profiled above. Jitoboh has started six straight with Castleton sidelined, though he does often get into foul trouble, but we rarely find frontcourt value in this range. He needs 16.1 DKP for a 3.5x return -- something he's done in three of those starts. With the pricing being down, we don't need to heavily bargain shop, but the floor here seems, at worst, double-digit fantasy points, and that can open ample spending atop this slate that allows you to afford the four top options.

