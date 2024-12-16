Fantasy College Basketball Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our College Basketball Waiver Wire series.

Wright started twice last week with Jeremy Roach sidelined with a concussion. He didn't do much against Abilene Christian, but went for 16 points and

Davis has been rolling the last few weeks averaging 17.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists over his last six games. Davis has taken a big leap in his second year with the Irish and should continue to roll in that power forward spot. His usage rate has been really high during this strong run, but it's also led to a lot of turnovers. If Davis can eliminate some of those unforced errors, he becomes an even better fantasy asset.

Arizona might be really struggling as a team right now at 4-5, but Bradley is proving to be a valuable fantasy asset averaging 12.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.8 steals per contest. He is coming off his best game of the season in a narrow loss against UCLA where he went for 12 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals. Arizona has favorable matchups this week against Samford and Central Michigan.

The college basketball season continues to roll on, and with it comes another list of players seeing their value trend upwards. This guard-heavy top pickups list highlight some transfers finally settling in on their new teams and some returnees who have been given the green light to take the reins of the operation.

Power Conferences

Jaden Bradley, G, Arizona

Tae Davis, F/C, Notre Dame

Rob Wright, G, Baylor

Wright started twice last week with Jeremy Roach sidelined with a concussion. He didn't do much against Abilene Christian, but went for 16 points and 13 assists against Norfolk State. Given the high-flying nature of coach Scott Drew's offense, Wright is a must-start in fantasy formats as long as Roach remains out. The freshman also played over 30 minutes in the two games prior to Roach being out, suggesting he will continue to see his role rise long-term.

Lance Terry, G, Georgia Tech

Terry has taken his game up a notch since Kowacie Reeves has been out with an ankle injury. He is putting up 18.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers and 1.8 steals over the last five games. Terry is now the leading scorer on the Yellow Jackets this season and is shooting nearly 40 percent from three-point range. Georgia Tech still has UMBC and Alabama A&M on its non-conference schedule.

Isaiah Coleman, G, Seton Hall

Coleman has shook off a slow start the season by averaging 14.6 points, 5.0 boards, 1.9 steals and 1.6 three-pointers over the last seven games. Seton Hall is a good defensive team, and Coleman has been a leader in that regard of late with eight steals over his last two games. The Pirates get two games this week taking on Villanova and Georgetown, making him a quality streaming option with a lot of teams only playing one game.

Dji Bailey, G, LSU

Bailey has started every game this season after grad-transferring from Richmond. The 6-5 guard is averaging 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.2 steals over his last six contests. Bailey and the Tigers have one of the most favorable upcoming stretches of games with Stetson, New Orleans and Mississippi Valley State on deck. He has slotted in nicely alongside two other talented guards in Jordan Sears and Cam Carter.

Brendan Hausen, G, Kansas State

Hausen is one of the most prolific shooters in the country. The Villanova transfer ranks top-10 in the nation at 3.7 3PM and is also shooting 43.4 percent from deep. Hausen is coming off a career-high 27 points last time out against St. John's in which he drained six three-pointers. Obviously his value will depend on your league settings, but any that emphasizes triples will certainly want to add this sharpshooter.

Other Conferences

Nick Boyd, G, San Diego State

Boyd was apart of the FAU run to the Final Four a couple years ago and now is proving he can take on a bigger role and run with it. Through nine games Boyd is putting up 13.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.8 three-pointers per contest. Boyd is first or second on the Aztecs in all of those categories. He will look to lead this team to a Mountain West title.

Daniel Rivera, F/C, Massachusetts

Rivera was a nice pickup for the Minutemen after a big year at Bryant where he averaged 13.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.2 blocks per game. He had a bit of a slow start to this campaign with his new team, but over the last five games he is averaging 14.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 57 percent from the floor. UMass plays Northeastern and Arizona State this week.

Caden Powell, F/C, Rice

Powell ranks top-five in the AAC in rebounding at 7.8 RPG, and is also tied for sixth in the conference in blocks at 1.3 BPG. His scoring also seems to be coming around reaching double figures in three straight and is shooting 62.5 percent from the floor on the season. Rice would be a good team to target in fantasy leagues that include the AAC considering they have three games this week.

Boubacar Coulibaly, F/C, Pepperdine

Coulibaly leads the WCC in blocks at 2.1 BPG. He is also coming off a career-high 22 points against Northern Arizona where he went a perfect 10-for-10 from the field. Injuries have wrecked Coulibaly's career, but if he stays healthy, the 6-10 center is proving to be one of the most dominant interior pieces in the conference. Pepperdine gets Long Beach State and UC Davis this week.