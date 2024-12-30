Fantasy College Basketball Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our College Basketball Waiver Wire series.

Johnson transferred across town and has continued to show this season why he is great at making contributions across the board averaging 7.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 steals per contest. Johnson is also coming off making a season-high four three-pointers in a big

Hadley is a physical guard who is among the leaders in rebounding in the ACC at 8.0 RPG. He collected his fourth double-double of the season over the weekend against Eastern Kentucky when he totaled 15 points, 10 boards, three steals and two blocks. There's some reason to think he can expand his defensive numbers going forward, and he also averaged 2.4 APG a season ago at Colorado.

Now the focus will be on picking players up who are trending up going into conference play when rotations will generally shorten. In my mind this is one of the most important waiver wire weeks of the season. We'll go through a number of different options on the rise at multiple positions across several conferences.

Most teams have played sparingly over the last few weeks, but we're about to get back to a consistent schedule in conference play which will see teams play twice per week for the most part through early March. That will allow fantasy managers to not worry so much about moving off of players they like because they don't have as many games as another player on the waiver wire.

Most teams have played sparingly over the last few weeks, but we're about to get back to a consistent schedule in conference play which will see teams play twice per week for the most part through early March. That will allow fantasy managers to not worry so much about moving off of players they like because they don't have as many games as another player on the waiver wire.

Now the focus will be on picking players up who are trending up going into conference play when rotations will generally shorten. In my mind this is one of the most important waiver wire weeks of the season. We'll go through a number of different options on the rise at multiple positions across several conferences.

Power Conferences

J'Vonne Hadley, G, Louisville

Hadley is a physical guard who is among the leaders in rebounding in the ACC at 8.0 RPG. He collected his fourth double-double of the season over the weekend against Eastern Kentucky when he totaled 15 points, 10 boards, three steals and two blocks. There's some reason to think he can expand his defensive numbers going forward, and he also averaged 2.4 APG a season ago at Colorado.

Kobe Johnson, G/F, UCLA

Johnson transferred across town and has continued to show this season why he is great at making contributions across the board averaging 7.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 steals per contest. Johnson is also coming off making a season-high four three-pointers in a big win over Gonzaga. The 6-6 swingman has both guard and forward eligibility on Fantrax, which gives him a lot of flexibility on fantasy rosters.

Stevie Mitchell, G, Marquette

Mitchell ranks second in the Big East at 2.4 SPG. He is a great backcourt compliment to Kam Jones. The senior is putting up career highs across the board, including shooting 56.5 percent from the field and 50 percent from downtown. Marquette wanting to push the ball offensively does give Mitchell some upside to see him continue to raise his PPG from 11.5.

Julian Hammond, G, Colorado

Hammond was one of the few returning players from Colorado's Sweet 16 run a season ago. The now senior has immediately adapted well to his new larger role averaging 13.1 points, 3.5 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 1.9 three-pointers and 1.3 steals through the first 11 games. Hammond has also been incredibly efficient given the higher usage rate shooting 47.1 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from deep and 93.1 percent from the free-throw line.

Nick Pringle, F/C, South Carolina

We knew Pringle was a solid rebounder and paint presence, but he was never really thought of as much of a scorer. We may need to reevaluate that after these last three games where he has averaged 16.3 PPG. With teams looking to lock in on Collin Murray-Boyles, Pringle is going to be able to continue to find openings to slip to the basket and clean up on the glass.

Bensley Joseph, G, Providence

While Providence has struggled the last few weeks as a team, Joseph has continued to pick his game up. The Miami transfer was a big pickup in the offseason for coach Kim English, and he is putting up 14.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.5 steals over the last four games. Expect the Friars to continue to lean on Joseph heading into Big East play.

Nolan Winter, F/C, Wisconsin

Wisconsin has been one of the most efficient teams in the country, and the emergence of Winter has been a big part of that. The sophomore has done a great job trying to fill the void at power forward left by Tyler Wahl graduating last year. Winter is coming off his three best games of the season averaging 17.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers over that stretch. He's someone to keep an eye on as Big Ten play begins to amp up.

Other Conferences

Miles Rubin, F/C, Loyola-Chicago

Rubin has built off his solid freshman season with the Ramblers and continues to be among the leaders in the A-10 at 2.2 blocks per game. He has also had his two highest scoring games of the season in the last three games with 21 points against Oakland and 16 points against Murray State. Rubin has had a pair of double-doubles this season and I would expect a few more in A-10 play.

Quincy Ballard, F/C, Wichita State

Ballard is much the same story as Rubin. He's among the best shot blockers in the AAC (2.0 BPG), and he has turned in some of his best performances of the season recently. Ballard has three double-doubles over his last six games, and is putting up 11.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over that stretch. The Shockers want to play fast which gives Ballard a bit of a higher ceiling to collect more boards.

Julian Rishwain, G, UNLV

Rishwain has been around the block now in his sixth season with a fourth different school. The 6-6 guard is averaging career highs across the board, but he is really coming on as of late. Rishwain is putting up 10.0 points, 4.2 boards, 2.7 boards, 2.7 three-pointers and 1.7 steals over his last six contests. UNLV has a juicy set of games this week against a pair of terrible defensive teams in Air Force and San Jose State.

Jalen Weaver, G, Fresno State

Weaver has struggled with some injuries early this season, but the last few weeks he looks to be back to 100 percent and is ready to help the Bulldogs compete in Mountain West play. Over his last four games Weaver is averaging 14.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers and 2.0 assists in 34.3 minutes per contest. Fresno State has one of the highest tempos in the country and Weaver should be a big part of their attack as long as he stays healthy.