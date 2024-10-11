This article is part of our CFL Picks series.

CFL Betting: CFL Bets and Props for Week 19

The CFL's Week 19 holiday slate sees the postseason picture mostly set in terms of participants, but not from the perspective of positioning. We have a Thanksgiving Monday clash as one of the games within our betting sights this week, along with a Saturday night showdown between two closely matched playoff squads.

Read on for a look at which Week 19 CFL betting scenarios catch my eye on DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook.

B.C. Lions at Saskatchewan Roughriders Best Bets (Saturday, Oct. 12, 7:00 p.m. ET)

The Lions and Roughriders have many similarities between them, beginning with their records. Second-place Saskatchewan is a half-game better at 8-7-1 in the West Division than the third-place Lions, which check in at 8-8. They're also very close in point differential – the Riders boast a +28, while B.C. is at +16. And, Corey Mace's host squad has given up just two more points than the Lions' 397, while the points-for margin is a thin 427-413 in favor of Saskatchewan.

Essentially we have two offensive powerhouses set to do battle after only one prior meeting this season. The Lions emerged victorious in that Week 6 showdown at B.C. Place, recording a 35-20 win behind then starting QB Vernon Adams, who threw for 451 yards while recording both a passing and rushing TD. The most unforgettable performance of that contest by far was on the part of receiver Justin McInnis, however, as he mustered an elite 14-243-1 line on 14 targets.

In contrast, B.C.'s star running back William Stanback was held to just 14 yards on 12 carries, par for the course against a Roughriders defense that's forced teams to the air all season by shutting down the run at a near league-best rate. The Riders have surrendered just 76.9 rushing yards per game, but they've conceded 294.5 passing yards per contest and the most completions (397) and attempts (570) in the league. That puts current Lions starter Nathan Rourke in a good spot for a solid passing yardage total after throwing for at least 264 yards in three of his past five games.

While the Riders only scored 20 points in that first game, they also were operating with a different quarterback than the one who'll be under center Saturday night. Trevor Harris, who's thrown for between 287 and 368 yards in four of the last five contests, will be leading the Riders in this rematch after he missed that Week 6 meeting with a knee injury. While he won't have key complementary receiver Shawn Bane (knee), he'll have the services of versatile running back AJ Ouellette, who's returning after a near two-month absence due to a hip injury. Ouellette was a bright spot in the first game against B.C. with 12 carries for 72 yards and two TDs.

Given both teams can give up production through the air and there are plenty of capable offensive pieces on either sideline – not to mention the fact the Riders can clinch a home playoff game with a win – I'm in the camp of the Over on 50.5 points and a same-game parlay that gives the Lions a couple of extra points to work with and backs Rourke throwing for at least 250 yards.

CFL Picks for Lions at Roughriders

Over 50.5 points (-102 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

SGP: Lions Alt Spread +3.5 and Nathan Rourke 250+ passing yards (+105 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Ottawa Redblacks at Montreal Alouettes (Monday, Oct. 14, 1:00 p.m. ET)

Another pair of playoff participants face off in this Thanksgiving Monday battle, with the East Division first- and second-place squads slotting in as the host and visitor, respectively. Montreal, the defending Grey Cup champion, boast the league's best record at 11-3-1 and went into Week 19 having allowed the second-fewest points per game (22.5). The Als already have the East clinched as well, while the second-place Redblacks carry an 8-6-1 mark but have scored the CFL's third-fewest points (363).

The Als would likely be even bigger favorites were they playing for more than pride in this spot, but as it is, they carry a 4.5-point projected advantage. With one more practice to go Saturday, there's even a question as to whether veteran starting QB Cody Fajardo will play, as he's missed the first two sessions of the week due to the birth of his child. If Fajardo ultimately sits out, Davis Alexander, who is one of the better No. 2 signal-callers in the league, would likely step in.

On the other side, Ottawa's already questionable offensive outlook is further hampered by what appears to be a likely absence on the part of leading receiver Justin Hardy, who's missed the first two practices with an ankle injury. Making matters worse is the fact Bralon Addison downgraded to a missed Friday practice due to a hand injury and that Dominique Rhymes popped up as limited Friday with a knee issue. Additionally, No. 1 quarterback Dru Brown has been limited the first two practices with the ankle injury that caused him to miss Ottawa's most recent contest.

With the Als very effective against the pass and Ottawa seemingly set to work with a short-handed pass-catching corps even in the best of scenarios, Montreal could do plenty to limit the Redblacks' scoring. The Als have already defeated Ottawa handily in their first two meetings while holding Bob Dyce's club to 33 total points, and given the overall expected game environment here, I find the Under to be the best bet to take here.

CFL Picks for Redblacks at Alouettes

Under 48.5 points (-110 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

Lions-Roughriders Over 50.5 points (-102 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

SGP: Lions Alt Spread +3.5 and Nathan Rourke 250+ passing yards (+105 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Redblacks-Alouettes Under 48.5 points (-110 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

